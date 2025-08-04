CyberScotland Partnership appoints new chair

The CyberScotland Partnership (CSP) has appointed Karen Meechan, CEO of ScotlandIS, as the new Chair of the Partnership, effective 1 August 2025.

Karen succeeds Clare El Azebbi, Head of the Scottish Government’s National Cyber Resilience Unit, who has held the position of Chair since 2023. Clare has played a pivotal role in shaping CSP’s direction and leading a cross-sector collaborative approach to cyber resilience in Scotland.

Karen Meechan brings extensive experience in digital innovation and cyber collaboration. She is dedicated to helping solve the challenges the cyber security industry faces in order to help Scotland’s technology landscape to thrive.

Karen has been a passionate supporter of the Scottish digital tech industry since joining ScotlandIS in 2004 to oversee operations and memberships, and worked her way up to CEO, a role she took on in 2021. ScotlandIS is home to Scotland’s cyber cluster, a connected community aiming to drive growth and innovation in the sector and to support the growing skills pipeline.

Speaking on her appointment, Karen Meechan said: “It’s a privilege to take on the role of Chair of the CyberScotland Partnership. As we continue to face an escalating and unpredictable cyber landscape, collaboration across sectors has never been more critical. I look forward to working with our partners to strengthen Scotland’s cyber resilience, support innovation and ensure that our digital future is secure and inclusive for everyone.”

Outgoing Chair Clare El Azebbi commented: “It has been a pleasure to serve as Chair of the CyberScotland Partnership. Over the past few years, we’ve built a strong and collaborative network of partners who are committed to improving Scotland’s cyber resilience. I’m confident that under Karen’s leadership, the Partnership will continue to grow in impact and ambition.”