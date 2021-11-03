Cumnock, Edinburgh, Govan and Hamilton among latest Aldi store openings

Aldi has confirmed that it will open 15 stores across the UK before the end of the year, including four in Scotland, as part of its ongoing expansion plans.

The discount supermarket chain, which currently has more than 930 UK stores, will be opening in locations including Cumnock, Edinburgh, where it already has several branches, Govan and Hamilton, from later this month.

The latest stores form part of the German-owned retailer’s commitment to invest more than £1.3 billion by 2023, with plans to open 100 outlets over the next two years. Each store opening creates about 30 jobs on average.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “There are still too many people for whom shopping at Aldi isn’t a convenient option. We’re committed to changing that and opening nearly four new stores a week before Christmas clearly demonstrates our progress with this.

“The new stores bring us one step closer to our goal of making our award-winning products at unbeatable prices easily accessible to even more shoppers across the country.”

Confirmation of the latest sites comes after Aldi said in September that it would create 2,000 jobs next year in addition to 7,000 created in the last two years, as part of its £1.3bn investment drive.

The group made the investment announcement, which will run for two years, as bosses revealed that sales last year soared 10.2 per cent in the UK and Ireland to a record £13.5 billion. Pre-tax profits dipped 2.5 per cent to £264.8 million.

Aldi growth plans will see 100 more stores and 2,000 jobs as sales soar

