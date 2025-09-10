Cummins announces relocation of Scottish operations

Cummins is proud to announce the relocation of our Scottish operations to a new, purpose-built facility in Netherton Industrial Estate, Wishaw.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This strategic move marks a significant milestone as we approach the 70th anniversary of Cummins’ presence in Scotland, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, service, and investment in the region.

Since establishing our first international manufacturing site in Shotts in 1956, Cummins has built a legacy of supporting Scotland’s industries. Our new headquarters, opening officially on October 1, represents the next chapter in our journey, providing a modern environment designed to empower our highly-skilled team and deliver world-class aftermarket support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Pettigrew, Business Development Leader for Cummins aftermarket, commented, “While we say farewell to our long-standing Cumbernauld location, we are excited to welcome customers and partners to our new home in the heart of Scotland’s central belt. This facility will allow us to further enhance our service offering and continue to deliver the responsive support our customers expect.”

Cummins logo signage

As Cummins Scotland transitions to Wishaw, our dedication to supporting critical sectors—including automotive, agriculture, marine, construction, mining, and rail—remains unchanged. Our specialists will continue to provide comprehensive field service, engine overhauls, replacement engines, filtration, coolants, and lubricants with the same contact details and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Our team serves some of Scotland’s most recognised bus fleets and ferry operators, as well as key industrial partners whose operations depend on Cummins engines and generators. With advanced diagnostic technology and genuine Cummins parts, our technicians ensure optimal performance, reliability, and reduced total cost of ownership for our customers.

Looking to the future, Cummins is positioned to help drive Scotland’s transition to sustainable energy solutions. Our ongoing investment in alternative fuels, electrification, air handling, aftertreatment, filtration, and control systems supports the country’s ambitions for cleaner power and lower emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ninety per cent of our support is delivered directly in the field, which means rapid response and local expertise are essential,” added Colin Pettigrew. “With our new facility, Cummins Scotland is equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers and continue powering critical infrastructure for decades to come."