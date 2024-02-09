Cultivating tech talent is more important than ever​​​​​​​ - Helen Lindsay

While ambitions and expectations are high, there is an underlying sense of apprehension from both employees and leaders alike. Some leaders are concerned they urgently need the right talent to transform for a rapidly-changing landscape, and more than half of UK leaders (54 per cent) say they are not fully prepared to respond to the changes they will face in the 2024 business environment and beyond.

But while technology advancement is the main driver of disruption, it also provides part of the solution. Technologies, such as generative AI, will play a huge role in helping UK businesses not only respond to but benefit from the changing environment. Our latest research on how the workplace will be reinvented in the age of generative AI highlights that 82 per cent of UK businesses see generative AI as more of an opportunity than a threat – more beneficial to revenue growth than costs reduction.

Whilst the majority are viewing this change in a positive light, we cannot ignore the fact that some businesses don’t feel ready to face such disruption. However, if past years are anything to go by, organisations are more resilient in the face of change than they might think.

Helen Lindsay, Managing Director, Talent & Organisation, Accenture Scotland (Picture: John Need)

Technological change presents the opportunity for Scottish organisations to create new talent strategies and build strong change competencies that put people at the centre. The shift towards generative AI could also encourage organisations to embrace new ways of learning, embedded in the natural flow of work, to create immersive and contextual experiences.

Employee trust can be built by involving them in reshaping their work becoming navigators, not just passengers, on the change journey. A collaborative mindset, with an onus on cultivating and nurturing their employees’ talents, could help Scottish employers grow and thrive in this new AI era.

By recognising their needs and celebrating their talents, organisations can harbour employees’ trust in both their company and colleagues. It’s more critical than ever to ensure that they feel valued, as trust relies heavily on transparency, open communication, and active listening. Organisations are responsible for cultivating an environment where employees feel empowered, equipped with marketable skills, engaged in purposeful tasks, and supported in their overall well-being (which includes their emotional, physical, and financial health).

Our experience indicates that addressing four core human needs – relevant skills, meaningful work, enhanced well-being, and a sense of trust – can unlock workers' potential. What benefits individuals also benefits organisations, potentially boosting revenue by up to 5 per cent.

​Employee trust can be built by involving them in reshaping their work (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Facilitating empowerment is a clear strategy for bridging the trust gap in the age of generative AI. Our latest research indicates that when people feel valued and empowered, they exhibit greater trust, comfort, and readiness to collaborate with generative AI.

Technology has the capability to open a host of opportunities for the Scottish economy, but leaders must ensure they chart a path to success that places an equal emphasis on embracing and nurturing talent – adapting the ways they lead and learn to scale the technology responsibly, create value, and improve work for everyone.