Cruden Group hails 'milestone' of nailing together Scots construction arms

The Scottish development and construction giant said that following the rebranding of Hart Builders last April to Cruden Building (East), the management and operational teams from both Cruden Building East and West have been joining forces.

Now, Cruden will consolidate its construction businesses across Scotland as 180 employees of Cruden Building (East) will transfer to Cruden Building (West) to create a single business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The combined offering will be known as Cruden Building (Scotland), with almost 500 staff, and turning over about £170 million. Picture: Nick Callaghan Photography.

The combined offering will be known as Cruden Building (Scotland), with almost 500 staff and a collective turnover of about £170 million. It will continue to operate from its two bases, in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and will deploy its workforce in the same way locally.

Allan Callaghan, MD of the combined Cruden Building business, said: “One of our key focus areas is building sustainable, energy-efficient homes as Scotland aims to achieve net-zero carbon building emissions by 2045.

“Bringing together the collective skills of our dedicated building workforce under one consistent construction offering will allow us to accelerate our efforts in delivering Scotland’s much-needed net-zero homes for the future.”

Also commenting was Cruden Group chief executive Kevin Reid, who said: “This is an important milestone in Cruden’s evolution and has been our strategic intent for a number of years.”

The group says that since its formation in 1943 it has built or modernised more than 135,000 homes, and currently delivers around 1,200 properties every year. Its current projects include delivering the design for Scotland’s first net-zero housing development.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.