Crieff Hydro announces milestone investment

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, Scotland’s oldest registered trading company, and one of the country’s leading independent hotel operators, has today announced a significant investment in its flagship property, Crieff Hydro.

The multi-million-pound project will create a new day-to-night bar, refurbished dining areas, and a speakeasy bar, with a new look, feel and experience for hotel guests, Country Club members and the wider local community to enjoy.

Innovative menus will bring together the best of Scotland’s produce under a range of new, restaurant dining experiences for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner. Guests will also enjoy an elevated cocktail experience, carefully curated whisky menu and champagne offering.

Work will start in January, with the new areas to be unveiled during spring 2025. The project is the vision of brothers, Richard and Charlie Leckie - the sixth generation of the Leckie family at Crieff Hydro.

Crieff Hydro - CGI of proposed bar area

Charlie Leckie said: “This investment marks a key milestone in the 156-year journey of Crieff Hydro. It is the most significant investment project we’ve undertaken in the last 20 years and one we’ve been planning for quite some time.

“My family is proud of the hotel’s heritage, which means so much to the many guests that we welcome every year. We’ll be making sure that history is protected and shared in the contemporary offering we’ll be bringing to our guests.

“Over the coming months, we’ll unveil further details on all the food and drink menus and experiences.”

CEO of Crieff Hydro, Stephen Leckie, said: “Responding to the needs of our guests and a commitment to reinvestment in a family business is what has taken Crieff Hydro from its

Stephen and Charlie Leckie

days as a ‘dry hotel’ a few decades ago to what it is now - a vibrant resort which is enjoyed by all.

“We’ve taken great care to plan this project around our guests and as we progress with the various upgrades in early 2025, we’ll be keeping a wide range of leisure and food and drink options on offer.