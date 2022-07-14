Crerar Hotels ready to ‘Coorie in’ following prestigious Cateys award shortlist

The hotel group partnered with The Hebridean Baker for last year's Coorie in.

The Scottish-inspired campaign was recently shortlisted at the prestigious Cateys Awards 2022, run by The Caterer, for ‘Best Marketing Campaign Award’ following the launch of its inaugural Coorie experience.

The Scottish hotel group was shortlisted amongst some top names in the industry throughout the UK, including The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa in Bath, The Goring in London and The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa.

The campaign was shortlisted by judges in search of an innovative, creative and effective marketing campaign which helped drive custom and business – a key focus of the Coorie campaign which was introduced to drive bookings during the winter months. Within one month of its launch, Crerar Hotels received more than 500 bookings which was testament to the popularity of the package and its offering.

Last year, Crerar Hotels Group launched the Coorie experience for guests across its portfolio of seven four- and five-star hotels and inns, including Thainstone House and Balmoral Arms in Ballater just as the colder weather and long, dark nights began to creep in.

The hotel group also partnered with social media megastar and best-selling author Coinneach MacLeod – better known as The Hebridean Baker – on a selection of exclusive sleep stories for guests.

Each of the Coorie package options allows guests to escape and relax in idyllic Scottish surroundings and features extras such as ishga spa products, luxury scented candles from family run Cairn Candles, bottles of red wine, or a dram.

Additionally, guests of Crerar Hotels can listen to a specially curated playlist of Gaelic and English songs, ideal for cosying in by the fire with a hot beverage.

This year, the Cateys-nominated Coorie will return in time for the colder months with upgraded packages including new products and experiences from other Scottish-based businesses to provide the ultimate Coorie experience when visiting any Crerar hotel or inn.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “It is an honour to be recognised amongst some of the UK’s most prestigious hospitality businesses, we are thrilled that we were nominated. Congratulations to Meldrum House and all the other well-deserving winners, including fellow HIT Scotland Trustee Dale MacPhee, winner of the Manager of the Year.”

Alison MacLeod, Group Marketing Manager of Crerar Hotels, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Coorie campaign, to be shortlisted and be part of such an elusive group is fantastic. It’s thanks to our wonderful team – including Catriona Piper – who really led the Coorie campaign and brought it to life.