Crerar Hotels expands luxury wellness offering with TEMPLESPA

TEMPLESPA will be available at two Crerar properties.

Crerar Hotels, which operates a collection of luxurious hotels and idyllic inns across the UK, has announced an expansion of its existing partnership with premier spa and skincare brand, TEMPLESPA.

The multi-award-winning hospitality group has introduced a range of TEMPLESPA treatments into two of its most scenic spa destinations: Shore Spa at Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inverary and Coast Spa at Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn.

The expansion builds on the existing partnership between the two businesses, with TEMPLESPA treatments already available at the five-star Fonab Castle in Pitlochry and Daffodil Hotel & Spa in the Lake District, which are both managed by Crerar Hotels.

Following an in-depth training programme, spa therapists at Shore Spa and Coast Spa will offer a range of TEMPLESPA facial treatments and massages from November 2024.

Guests will be able to indulge in a range of therapies, including the unique ‘Champagne and Truffles Deluxe’ facial – a luxury treatment complete with specialist lifting massage techniques which iron out lines and wrinkles - and a ‘Your Best You’ hydrating and soothing menopause body treatment – a bespoke massage designed to support women during their second spring no matter what stage they’re at.

Sarah Ronchetti, Vice President and Global Head of Spa at TEMPLASPA, said: “Shore Spa at Loch Fyne & Coast Spa at Golf View Hotel & Spa are two stunning spa properties in Scotland that we are privileged to add to our portfolio.

“Working with a group whose values so heavily align with ours is an absolute honour and we look forward to watching this partnership strengthen and grow.”

Debra Hogan, Spa Business Development Manager at TEMPLESPA, added: “I am more than thrilled to be in partnership with Crerar Hotels.

“We look forward to building strong relationships with the incredible teams at both Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa and Golf View Hotel & Spa as we have The Daffodil Hotel & Spa and Fonab Castle.

“It is a privilege and such a joy to work alongside such inspiring and forward-thinking professionals.”

Kate Paterson, Spa Manager at Coast Spa at Golf View Hotel & Spa, said: “With TEMPLESPA arriving at Coast Spa, guests will be spoiled for choice when coming to relax and rejuvenate.

“We predict TEMPLESPA will prove very popular with our hotel guests and our loyal spa goers as it gives them a wider offering and new treatments to experience as they focus on enhancing their person wellbeing experience.

“The spa team and I have been very busy getting up to speed with the brand-new products and treatments, so we’re excited to now be able to introduce it to our clients.”

Nikki Pringle, Spa Manager at Shore Spa at Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, added: “Shore Spa is incredibly popular with guests looking for spa days and breaks.

“The partnership with TEMPLESPA will enhance and empower our guest experience and reinforce our mission to offer second-to-none wellbeing opportunities at the spa.

“It is fantastic that we’re able to offer new products and treatments, giving our guests far more choice and improving their spa experience with us at Shore Spa.

“We’ve been busy getting up to speed with the brand, so we’re excited to now be able to introduce it to our clients.”

TEMPLESPA treatments at Shore Spa at Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa and Coast Spa at Golf View Hotel & Spa are available to book now.

To explore the range of therapies, as well as a range of spa packages, visit the Coast Spa and Shore Spa websites.

Crerar Hotels is renowned for its collection of distinctive hotels and inns located in some of the country’s most scenic spots, each offering a unique blend of comfort and wellness.