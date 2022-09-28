Crerar Hotels ‘Coorie’ campaign takes a local focus that celebrates the rain

As part of the campaign, guests at the Balmoral Arms will receive Glen Garioch Founders whisky and a candle from Cairn Candles.

This year the Scottish hotel group has launched its autumn/winter campaign with an ‘embrace the rain’ message – encouraging holidaymakers to continue to visit Scotland and offering recommendations on how to enjoy their stay during the winter months from where the best walks are on the crisp frosty mornings, to access to the best ski and snowboard runs in Scotland.

The Scottish-inspired campaign, which was recently shortlisted at the prestigious Cateys Awards 2022, is inviting guests to make the most of Scotland’s great outdoors before returning to one of the seven stunning properties to ‘coorie’ in by the roaring log fires and in the many newly upgraded thermal spas.

This season’s Coorie, however has a clear focus in supporting local and creating an experience that is authentic to each individual hotel. Guests will be able to choose from a trio of packages ahead of their stay which will include local products specific to each hotel location.

Guests staying at Balmoral Arms will receive Glen Garioch Founders whisky from the Inverurie Whisky Shop such and a candle from Cairn Candles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each package, whether it’s ‘Coorie Up’, ‘Coorie Doon’ or ‘Coorie In’ will also feature ishga spa products, Crerar Hotel’s longstanding spa partner and wine from de Burgh Wine Merchants.

Each hotel will also offer recommendations for guests on how to spend their time during their stay, with highlights on activities outdoors and what to do within the hotel including making use of the spa facilities, as well as where to purchase must-have essentials like waterproofs and wellies, encouraging further support of local businesses.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “Following our Cateys-nomination, we are excited to relaunch Coorie to guests and those thinking of exploring Scotland to ensure they enjoy the best of both worlds; embracing the traditional Scottish winter whilst making the most of the authentic Crerar Hotels offering.

“Our campaign focus this year is extending out that authentic experience and using local companies and suppliers surrounding each of our hotels and inns, to create our Coorie experience and drive home the importance of investing in local supply chains and giving a boost to local businesses that depend so heavily on local tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing and simply not being prepared. This summer has been nothing short of terrific with rather great weather however we’re looking forward to a Scottish winter and we’re happy to embrace whatever the weather throws at us."Those looking to enjoy a stay at one or more of Crerar Hotels properties can take advantage of an exclusive 20 per cent off dinner, bed and breakfast offer for a two-night stay when combined with a Coorie package, valid until the end of March 2023.