Creative Homes creating sustainable growth through innovation and experience

Creative Homes stands at the forefront of Scotland’s kitchen and bedroom manufacturing industry, combining over a century of expertise with cutting-edge technology. Known for its factory-built kitchens, bespoke doors, and an extensive range of accessories, the company continues to expand its influence across Scotland and beyond.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of its operations is a state-of-the-art facility in Glenrothes, Fife, chosen for its ideal manufacturing layout and room for growth.

“We were committed to finding the perfect location that could support our vision for efficiency and scalability. This purpose-built facility enables a streamlined, transparent production process, from raw material delivery to installation, maximising both productivity and quality assurance,” Managing Director, Alan Goodsir explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant boost came from Business Gateway Fife, where adviser Kevin Norris helped secure a Business Efficiency Grant. This enabled Creative Homes to integrate new software that links the design team directly to manufacturing systems, increasing both speed and precision. Specialist training further empowered staff to capitalise on the upgrade.

Creative Homes in production

The company also collaborates closely with D7 Architects, Fife’s leading architectural practice, to offer clients a turnkey design and build service. Their shared vision ensures that every extension or home improvement project is carefully designed and flawlessly executed.

With a showroom in Edinburgh expanding their reach and a relentless focus on innovation, Creative Homes is not just manufacturing interiors, it is building sustainable growth rooted in craftsmanship, community, and forward-thinking design.