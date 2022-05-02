Creative agency with offices in Aberdeen and Glasgow hails record gains

Form Digital, which specialises in branding, web design and 3D visualisation, secured 50 contract wins last year, including major projects with Atholl Estates, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Tendeka and Neon Century.

The agency works across multiple sectors including architecture, arts, hospitality, energy, food and drink, the third sector and financial industries. Its headcount now stands at six employees, with the latest addition Andrew Johnston joining the design team at the Glasgow office in April.

Founded in Aberdeen by managing director Cameron Fraser and technical director Kyle McKenzie, the business later took on creative director Mark Gordon, in 2017. It launched the Glasgow operation in 2018.

Turnover in 2021 amounted to some £320,000, an increase of 14 per cent on the previous year.

Fraser said: “It’s definitely an exciting time for our business. Moving into this year we’re targeting further growth with some fantastic creative projects in the pipeline and plans to expand our team further.

“With it being our eighth anniversary, it also provided us with an opportunity to take a look at our own brand, and ensure it expressed who we are today compared with our beginnings back in 2014, ready for entering this next stage of the business.

“Our refreshed website now showcases some key projects which we’re extremely proud to have been involved in,” he added.

Cameron Fraser, Kyle McKenzie and Mark Gordon of Form Digital.