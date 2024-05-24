Creating international export partnerships supports UK bid to become tech superpower - Jean-Christophe Granier

​Jean-Christophe Granier says it’s an exciting time to be part of Scotland’s pioneering science and technology sector

It’s just over a year since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched a plan to cement the UK’s place as a science and technology superpower by 2030, pledging significant government investment in innovation to realise the potential of ground-breaking new technologies. And last summer, the Scottish Government announced its vision and strategy for Scotland to become one of the most innovative small nations in the world.

At Integrated Graphene, we resolutely share in these ambitions and are busy playing our part in growing Scotland’s science and technology sector. We’re collaborating with partners around the world to integrate our own pioneering deep-technology solution, Gii, to enhance our clients’ products’ performance, solve commercial challenges, and make a positive impact on the world.

Created, developed and manufactured by our team of experts at our base in Stirling, Gii is a unique carbon-based nanomaterial with a 3D structure that delivers superior performance on numerous substrates and can accelerate, elevate and transform a wide range of products’ abilities.

Our flagship product, Gii-Sens, is the world’s leading biosensor in the field of point-of-care diagnostics – transforming the performance of clients’ point-of-care testing devices. Gii’s ultra-sensitive electrochemical surface area delivers precision, laboratory-standard results within minutes, or even seconds, and detects a wide range of health conditions, including cancers and heart and liver disease.

We have big ambitions to export our world-leading Gii-Sens biosensors all over the world and have already established domestic partnerships with life sciences organisations in the UK, and internationally with partners in Europe, the United States and Australasia. Now, we’re looking to expand further across North America, Australia and into the Middle East to introduce Gii-Sens to more markets.

Together with our partners, who share our ambitious and tenacious approach, we are building and integrating customised biosensors to achieve superior product performance in point-of-care devices, which will ultimately deliver faster test results and better patient outcomes for their customers around the world.

The team behind our business is a world-class group of deep-tech specialists, materials research and development scientists, and engineers and integration experts. Our diverse team not only includes “home-grown” local talent from Scotland, but team members who have joined us from countries across Europe, Asia and Africa.

From our base at the University of Stirling Innovation Park, and with a host of future-facing science and technology businesses as our neighbours, we’re part of Stirling’s growing hub of innovation and R&D. Nurturing an inclusive, collaborative and empowered company culture has been critical in creating a growth environment for innovation. We firmly believe that diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and ideas are the key to powering innovation, creativity and performance.

Eight years on from being awarded a Scottish EDGE investment Award for our founders’ pioneering nanotechnology development work, we have brought a world-leading biosensor product to market and we’re working with international partners to export our world-leading technology to global markets.

It’s an exciting time to be a part of Scotland’s science and tech sector – and we have big ambitions to play our part in supporting the UK and Scottish governments in becoming a science and technology superpower.