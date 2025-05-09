Creating industrial weighing history since 1715

When it comes to industrial weighing solutions, John White & Son (JWS) stands as a testament to innovation, quality, and heritage. Founded in 1715, this remarkable business is not only one of the oldest continuous trading companies in Fife, Scotland, but also a pioneer in engineering excellence within the weighing industry.

From its early beginnings, JWS has evolved into a leading UK supplier of bespoke weighing solutions across sectors such as whisky production, food packaging, quarrying, construction, transportation, farming, and engineering. The company designs and assembles weighing machines, integrates software and hardware, develops software for weighing applications, and provides installation, repair, and routine maintenance service, all with a focus on precision and reliability.

What sets JWS apart is their ability to tailor products to meet unique customer needs. By collaborating closely with clients, they continuously innovate and craft new weighing solutions, ensuring compliance with quality systems and regulatory requirements. The company’s reputation for delivering professional service, backed by centuries of experience, is unmatched in the industry.

Moreover, their dedication to innovation shines through their engagement with academia to develop cutting-edge solutions that align with modern industry demands. Such initiatives underscore their forward-thinking approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

Beyond their technical expertise, JWS fosters strong relationships with organisations like Business Gateway Fife. Their business adviser, Graeme Currie, explained, “The JWS team has benefitted from access to Leadership Development and IT support as well as involvement with Scottish Enterprise’s Innovation Academy programme. The company's recognition in the industry is highlighted by Managing Director, Joyce Onuonga’s recent major accolade, Women in Engineering Award at the CeeD Industry Awards 2025.”

With a global reach spanning the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Africa, and the Middle East, JWS continues to deliver accurate and reliable weighing solutions that drive operational efficiency for their clients. Their legacy, grounded in innovation and collaboration, ensures they remain a trusted partner for industries worldwide.

As Joyce Onuonga proudly commented, “At John White & Son, our customers are our business. We strive to deliver unrivalled expertise in weighing solutions, supported by a dedicated after-care team. Together, we create weighing solutions that stand the test of time.”

