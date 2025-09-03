CRC Evans appoints Mauro Piasere as new Chief Executive Officer

Edinburgh-headquartered CRC Evans, the leading global welding and coating specialist across international energy and infrastructure projects, has announced the appointment of Mauro Piasere as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Bringing more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in global energy markets, the industry heavyweight joins CRC Evans to spearhead the company’s bold global growth ambitions.

A key priority will be to strengthen and accelerate CRC Evans’ role in delivering new energy and major infrastructure projects, whilst further consolidating its global capability to lead complex, large-scale developments.

Furthermore, Mauro’s appointment brings added momentum to the ongoing development and expansion of CRC Evans’ portfolio beyond conventional energy markets, into high-growth sectors such as nuclear, renewables (hydrogen, carbon capture, offshore wind) and critical infrastructure.

The company’s legacy as a proven leader in complex and challenging energy and infrastructure projects positions it as a trusted partner for new emerging markets, where deep technical expertise and executional excellence are essential.

Mauro joins CRC Evans from Saipem SpA, where he served as Chief Operating Officer of Robotic and Industrialized Solutions, the most innovative business line of Saipem, established to lead the company’s expansion into the energy transition. As well as this, Mauro also served as Director of Innovation and Digital Transformation setting the roadmap for Digital Transformation across Saipem.

The newly appointed CEO of CRC Evans, Mauro Piasere, said: “I’m honoured to take on the role of CEO at such a key and crucial moment for the energy industry. This is an exciting time to join CRC Evans, as it continues its strong growth trajectory across the globe and expands into new energy and critical infrastructure markets.

“I believe that by building on its core strengths and technical excellence, the company is poised to unlock even more opportunities, accelerate its ambitions, and become an enabler of future energy infrastructure as the world balances our needs between conventional and new sustainable energy.

“I look forward to working with our exceptional teams and to build over the safety and integrity values of the company’s innovative solutions and digital services, which will expand our global presence and deliver sustainable value for all our clients.”

Luis Araujo, Chair of the Board at CRC Evans, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mauro Piasere to CRC Evans. He brings a wealth of experience in the energy sector, a strong track record of leadership, and a clear vision that will be instrumental in driving our strategic growth and innovation.”

CRC Evans has built an exceptional legacy of performance, innovation, and adaptability in a constantly evolving energy and infrastructure market. With long-term customer relationships, an outstanding safety record, and world-leading repair rates, the company demonstrates an unwavering commitment to excellence.

CRC Evans is backed by Bluewater, the specialist energy-focused international private equity firm.

