Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the way we make things - Andrew Jackson

Sustainability and circular economy thinking have climbed the agenda since the pandemic.

Andrew Jackson

Owing to the heavy carbon cost of global logistics, people are looking more locally across industry – particularly in the construction market – with a knock-on effect to specification criteria and purchasing. The upshot has been a move towards embracing the principles of circular economy.

In 2018, to meet the demand of a growing international customer base and to establish a strategic manufacturing facility, we acquired a carpet tile business in the village of Sanquhar on the River Nith in Scotland. With initiatives like the recent Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund aimed at industrial decarbonisation, Scotland’s progressive approach to a sustainable economy is clear, so it made sense to find a natural manufacturing base in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than a facility

Shaw Contract EMEA carpet products

The acquisition was far more than a facility. We gained a community of expertly trained people with valuable experience in the carpet tile industry, and an ability to be uniquely flexible as a product manufacturer – a key differentiator in the market.

As a local employer and manufacturer, we consider it one of our greatest responsibilities to build wealth and develop talent among the community. Servicing and feeding a local economy with locally made products, it is really important for us. We’re enriching the community which turns our product recycling initiative circular from an economic point of view. We are also proudly considered an exemplar for water stewardship in the Sanquhar area and our carbon neutral manufacturing plant uses 100% energy from renewable sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cradle to Cradle

Sustainability is a core focus for us as a brand. We believe sustainability encompasses not only the environmental health of our products and our operations but also how our products impact human experience. As a global manufacturer, we take responsibility for the impact our products have on people and the planet, so our approach to addressing climate change is defined by our guiding mindset: creating a Smarter Impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1999 we produced the first ever Cradle-to-Cradle certified flooring product, and for over 20 years, our commitment to supporting a circular economy has seen billions of plastic bottles recycled for use in our high performance flooring solutions without compromising design or the health of people and the planet.

Material Health

Also known as regenerative design, the Cradle-to-Cradle approach models human industry on nature’s processes where materials are viewed as part of healthy, safe metabolisms for future generations and waste becomes a resource. Products that follow the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program are made only from ingredients that have usually been independently verified as safe, for example free from any harmful chemicals.

In the flooring industry, carpet tile backing materials are increasingly made from and with recycled material. Innovations even include backings made with post-consumer PET plastic bottles. The yarn used can also be 100 per cent recycled material. Tiles can be re-used or re-purposed at the end of their useful life through ‘takeback’ programmes held by the manufacturer or industry bodies, which carries significant potential to divert landfill consumption which is a recognised as an issue.

Today, vertically integrated flooring manufacturers work to reduce their energy consumption and associated operational carbon with manufacturing raw materials including yarn and fibre, in-house. Again a Cradle to Cradle approach focuses on protecting clean air, promoting renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions.

The end result means each square metre of flooring can carry 42 per cent less carbon impact than traditional carpet tiles – a timely attribute given the increasing and necessary focus on the race to Net Zero Carbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad