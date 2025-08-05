Coworking in Scotland — 279 flex spaces & pricing revealed for Glasgow, Edinburgh & Aberdeen

Scotland is home to 279 flexible workspaces as of Q2 2025 — with Glasgow (61), Edinburgh (55), and Aberdeen (26) all ranking among the UK’s top 15 coworking markets. Together, these three cities anchor Scotland’s position as a key player in the UK’s expanding flexible office landscape.

That’s according to CoworkingCafe’s Q2 2025 State of the Coworking Industry Report, which draws on proprietary data as of July.

The report provides a detailed breakdown of flexible workspace supply at both national and local levels — highlighting the top 15 coworking markets, the largest operators, and median pricing for monthly memberships, day passes, virtual office packages, and meeting rooms.

Scotland’s Coworking Landscape – Q2 2025

Distribution of Coworking Spaces — UK & Ireland Q2 2025

Scotland is home to 279 coworking spaces as of Q2 2025, with more than half of them concentrated in the country’s three largest markets: Glasgow (#4), Edinburgh (#5), and Aberdeen (#11) in the UK-wide rankings. This urban clustering highlights the regional demand for flexible work solutions, particularly in cities with strong business, academic, and innovation ecosystems.

Across Scotland, coworking pricing is competitive compared to UK averages. The median monthly membership is £150, notably below the UK median of £180. Day passes average £23/day, and virtual office packages are priced at a median of £95/month, aligning with the national median. Meeting rooms in Scotland cost £25/hour on average. Among operators, Wasps is a key player in the region, with 18 coworking locations across various Scottish cities.

Glasgow: Scotland’s Coworking Leader

With 61 flexible workspaces, Glasgow ranks #4 in the UK and leads Scotland in coworking availability.

It offers a balanced pricing profile: monthly memberships are priced at £160, above the Scottish median but still below the UK benchmark. Day passes cost £23/day, tying Glasgow for the most affordable rate in the UK alongside Newcastle, Nottingham, and Brighton. Virtual office subscriptions, however, are relatively high at £119/month, well above both Scottish and UK medians. Meeting rooms are priced affordably at £23/hour, one of the lowest rates nationwide and comparable to Cardiff.

Edinburgh: Premium Coworking in the Capital

Edinburgh ranks #5 in the UK and second in Scotland, offering 55 coworking locations across the city.

As Scotland’s capital, it commands some of the highest pricing in the region. Monthly memberships average £192, well above both the Scottish and UK medians. Day passes are priced at £30/day, placing Edinburgh among the UK’s top-tier markets, alongside Greater London, Oxford, and Belfast. Virtual offices cost £99/month, slightly above the national median of £95, while meeting rooms are priced at £40/hour, among the highest in Scotland and the UK overall.

Aberdeen: Mid-Priced Coworking Hub

Aberdeen ranks #11 in the UK and third in Scotland, with 26 coworking spaces as of Q2 2025.

Pricing in the city reflects a mid-range profile: monthly memberships are £160/month, above the Scottish average but still below the national median. Day passes cost £28/day, higher than both Scottish and UK medians, while virtual offices are priced at £95/month, matching the national figure. Meeting rooms in Aberdeen are typically £30/hour, aligning with the UK-wide median.

UK & Ireland Coworking Overview – Q2 2025

As of Q2 2025, the UK and Ireland collectively host 4,199 coworking spaces, reflecting a broad and mature flexible office landscape.

The UK accounts for 3,949 of these locations, with 3,456 in England, 279 in Scotland, 124 in Wales, and 90 in Northern Ireland.

Greater London remains tht.e epicenter of activity, with 1,202 coworking spaces, followed by other major hubs such as Manchester (118), Birmingham (68), Glasgow (61), and Bristol (61).

In Ireland, there are 250 coworking spaces, with nearly half concentrated in Dublin (119) — firmly positioning the capital as the country’s dominant flex office market.

You can read the full report here: https://www.coworkingcafe.com/blog/uk-ireland-coworking-report/