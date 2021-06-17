Covid surge sees Edinburgh online booking service add a dozen jobs

Appointedd, the Edinburgh-based online booking and scheduling service, has added a dozen staff after strong growth throughout the pandemic.

By Scott Reid
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 12:30 pm
The ten-year-old firm said Covid-19 had led to the expansion of its services into a number of different areas.

Since the start of the health crisis, the business has seen a 535 per cent rise in booking numbers, 138 per cent increase in new enterprise level clients and has seen its services used in 183 countries.

To support this, Appointedd’s team headcount has grown from 17 in March 2020 to 29 today “with recruitment ongoing”.

Leah Hutcheon, founder and chief executive of Edinburgh-based Appointedd, which has seen global success. Picture: Scottish Enterprise/Rob McDougall

The business was founded as an online 24/7 booking service for small hair and beauty salons and now powers large and small businesses across 16 different sectors from retail to financial services and consulting to healthcare, beauty and education.

Founder and chief executive Leah Hutcheon said: “When the pandemic struck we knew we were in a unique position to help a huge variety of businesses and organisations operate safely and adhere to social distancing requirements.

“This has involved us adapting our services for use cases from occupational Covid-19 testing for offshore contractors, to beauty brands using Appointedd to connect with thousands of customers at once and now helping businesses across all sectors return to work safely with desk and office entry booking.”

The firm highlighted a barbershop that took 3,000 future bookings in one day via its platform as salons reopened post-lockdown. It also pointed to one beauty retailer which saw a 360 per cent increase in online enquiries following the introduction of the firm’s virtual service.

Edinburgh
