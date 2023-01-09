Cost of living: Lidl sees sales jump by quarter as shoppers make big switch

Supermarket chain Lidl has revealed its sales jumped by almost a quarter over the key festive trading period as it was buoyed by cash-strapped shoppers switching from rivals.

The German-owned discount retailer said sales increased by 24.5per cent over the four weeks to December 25, compared with the same period in 2021. It added that it welcomed 1.3 million more customers to stores over the week before Christmas compared with the previous year. This included the chain’s “busiest-ever day of trading in 28 years” on Friday December 23 as shoppers sought to buy last-minute Christmas groceries.

Since establishing itself in the UK in 1994, Lidl has grown to employ more than 28,000 people, across some 950 stores and 13 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.

Lidl GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell said: “Every week of the year we are seeing more customers coming through our doors, switching spend to Lidl from the traditional supermarkets. We know they switch to us to make savings, but then they stay with us when they realise that they’re not having to compromise on quality, and this Christmas was no exception.”

The festive update came as quarterly data from sector analysts at Kantar showed Lidl and fellow German discounter Aldi steadily increasing their market share against traditional UK supermarket rivals. Last week, Aldi hailed a record Christmas performance as sales jumped 26 per cent in December.

Lidl said it expects the strong momentum from Christmas to continue into the new year as shoppers focus further on pricing. McDonnell added: “Our strategy - great quality products at low prices - has remained the same since we first opened our doors over 28 years ago. That is only because it’s as relevant now as it ever has been.”

The group said shoppers also showed their generosity through several initiatives supporting the wider community, with more than 60,000 new and unopened toys and games being donated to families in need over Christmas through its toy bank scheme. Following the firm’s pledge to make its largest community food donation ever, the equivalent of one million meals were donated through surplus food donations.