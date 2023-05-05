Business Fives, the provider of corporate five-a-side charity football events, is more than halfway to its goal of donating £1 million to charities.

The venture said it was celebrating a significant milestone after raising over £500,000 for good causes since its inception. Its aim is to donate £1m to charities within ten years. The events offer football-loving professionals from any industry the chance to leave the work environment and enjoy a day of competitive football while raising money for worthy causes. Each company involved can fundraise for a charity of their choice ahead of the event, and the winning teams from the various tournament tiers from each event win a donation for their chosen charity.

Business Fives has corporate charity football events kicking off across Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland this summer. Bosses said the events have proven popular with a varied client base, bringing together a wide range of job roles on the football pitch.

Founder and managing director John McClarey said: “We are truly grateful for the enthusiastic fundraising efforts of our clients for causes they are passionate about which has enabled us to create a positive social impact on local communities and we look forward to growing this impact. We are hugely proud of the impact that Business Fives continues to create, and we are super excited for our 2023 summer events to kick off across the country.”

The average fundraising amount for Business Fives charity football event clients is £300 with typical top fundraisers from the event raising anything between £1,000 and £4,000.