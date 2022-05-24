Corporate finance firm Dow Schofield Watts adds Glasgow office to recent Edinburgh opening

The Glasgow office will be led by new partner Stephen Thom, who was previously head of corporate tax at French Duncan in Glasgow. At Dow Schofield he will play a hands-on role working on mergers, acquisitions and other deals.

Dow Schofield Watts Scotland was launched in 2018 by Tom Faichnie and Melanie Clark and is part of the UK-wide Dow Schofield Watts network, which operates a licensing mode.

The firm recently opened an office in Edinburgh and also has an existing operation in Aberdeen.

Faichnie, who is senior partner of Dow Schofield Watts Scotland, said: “Stephen’s arrival adds further depth to our growing team, and his specialist tax skills will be invaluable in our work in structuring corporate deals and raising infrastructure and investment funds.

“With the launch of the Glasgow and Edinburgh offices, our expansion drive in Scotland has got off to a great start. We look forward to adding more locations and broadening our range of advisory services in the future.”

Thom added: “Dow Schofield Watts has built a reputation as a challenger brand that can offer high-level expertise to firms of all sizes. This is an opportunity to be part of a dynamic team that is becoming a growing force in the Scottish corporate finance market.”

The Scottish expansion follows the success of DSW Capital - the company behind the Dow Schofield Watts brand - in completing an initial public offering (IPO) in December.