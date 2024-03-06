Coping with the effects of menopause has everyone feeling the heat - Charlotte Blackler

The drop in oestrogen hormone levels associated with menopause can bring with it a whole range of symptoms, which include; hot flushes, night sweats, joint pain, bladder issues, insomnia, changes to heart rate and bone density and issues with dry hair and skin, low mood and anxiety, poor concentration levels and low libido. These affect everyone differently but can have a huge impact on women’s lives, physically, and mentally and adversely affect them in the workplace.

The British Standards Institution recently published a report to provide organisations with guidelines about what they can and should be doing in relation to menstrual and peri/menopausal health policy. But if these practices were adopted more widely they would go a long way to making the work environment more suitable for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also a strong financial and business case for a better understanding of menstrual and peri/menopausal health. The average age for perimenopause and menopause symptoms to begin is between 45 and 55. It often coincides with other significant mid-life challenges and responsibilities and those increased stress levels can lead to greater severity of symptoms of peri/menopause. When there is little or no support, this can lead to absenteeism, disengagement or a drop in productivity. In the worst cases experienced staff feel they have no option to leave due to lack of support, which means increased recruitment and staff training costs for businesses.

​In the UK there are around 13 million women who are currently peri or menopausal (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

The 2023 report Menopause in the Workplace commissioned by The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development surveyed over 2,000 women and found most working women (aged 40 to 60) had experienced symptoms related to menopause, and over half have been unable to go to work at some point due to symptoms. A high proportion (67 per cent) felt that the move to more organisations supporting home and hybrid working would make dealing with menopause symptoms easier. Sadly, more than a quarter said that menopause had a negative impact on their career progression.

I am keen to change the overall narrative of menopause from one of dread and suffering to one of liberation and actually anticipating its arrival. I know from personal experience how tough it can be when you are both busy and menopausal. But reaching menopause can offer an important opportunity to reassess one’s health, lifestyle, and goals and it can be a positive experience.

So often menopause is portrayed as being entirely negative, as exclusively an age-related condition which doesn’t take into account those experiencing menopause prematurely. Women often feel embarrassed and reluctant to discuss the impact their symptoms are having at work, but there needs to be better dialogue and more understanding. It’s in everyone’s long-term interest to create a supportive working environment where employees experiencing menopausal symptoms get the same support and understanding as if they had any other health issue. It pays in the longer term for companies to be understanding and have flexible policies, but there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.