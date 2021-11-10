COP26 conference must energise entrepreneurs - Michelle Ovens

Michelle Ovens

Politicians and business leaders have taken centre stage, making some vital commitments. But nations and corporates are only part of the solution. We must think ‘small’ as well as ‘big’, particularly in terms of business.

People are often surprised to hear that 99% of UK businesses are small firms. These businesses also account for 60 per cent of private sector jobs, turning over £1.6 trillion.

Collectively small businesses are also thought to be responsible for a third of all UK emissions, according to the British Business Bank.

With such a big impact, small businesses must play a major role in the fight against climate change. Thankfully entrepreneurs are exactly the people for this challenge.

Naturally agile, business owners are change-makers that also care deeply – about customers, staff, and the world around them. Just look at the tenacity with which many pivoted and supported their communities throughout the pandemic.

Knowing what customers want, and with the skills to make it happen, they are a huge source of innovation in our society. They are often the ones driving change - rethinking packaging, questioning supply chains, and coming up with solutions.

We heard this from small businesses across Scotland and the UK, as we kicked off Small Business Saturday’s UK Tour with BT Skills for Tomorrow at COP26.

Whether it be reducing waste, changing energy suppliers or rethinking transport methods, many are already making important changes, and many more aspire to.

Indeed, the vehicles we’re using to visit over 20 UK towns and cities on The Tour are all zero emissions –electric vans, cars, scooters, and push bikes that a lot of small firms are adopting or considering for their operations.

When we pulled up last week outside the Scottish Parliament, and later Kilmarnock town centre, this fleet of vehicles sparked attention and imagination.

And this is important because half the climate change battle is now a communication one.

The current conversation around going net zero can be intimidating and overwhelming. Yet it is not only vital for the world, but an exciting business opportunity; to reduce costs, to serve customers better, and to gain ‘first mover’ commercial advantage.

We need to inspire small businesses to act. And support them to navigate the changes needed.

There is already lots of help out there - from Government, organisations like ours, bigger businesses, and within the small business community itself.

Take Small99, a resource hub for small business owners to find practical guidance on achieving net zero. Or Sustainable pathways, a global task force of independent sustainability coaches, consultants and facilitators.

These small firms – both Glasgow based - are demonstrating that going net zero is not an impossible task and can bring with it many benefits.

Only by engaging small businesses will the UK, and the rest of the world, meet its net zero goals. And only by working together will the entrepreneurial community gain the momentum to play the role they must.

There is a lot to do, and not much time. So, let’s pass on some of this good Glasgow energy to the world’s entrepreneurs. We need them to run with it.