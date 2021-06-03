Contractor Graham nets 500-apartment built-to-rent project in Glasgow

Contractor Graham has secured what it says is a key Glasgow residential build-to-rent (BTR) project at a site on the banks of the Clyde that formerly housed newspaper offices.

By Emma Newlands
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:25 pm
The firm has netted on behalf of developer Platform_ the 498-apartment development, which consists of four blocks of varying height, including a 20-storey tower, on the long-vacant spot close to the city centre.

Graham is currently onsite for enabling and the site is scheduled to complete in 2023. Resident facilities will include a rooftop garden, lounges, games rooms, gym, cycle club and cafe, roof terraces, and a co-working commercial area also with cafe.

Resident facilities will include a rooftop garden, lounges, games rooms, gym, cycle club, and a co-working commercial area with cafe. Picture: contributed.

Gary Holmes, regional MD for Graham's Building division, said: "Private rental developments are again increasing in popularity across the UK, feeding a growing appetite of those people who want flexible, sociable and cost-effective living, and this project further bolsters our strong position in the residential sector.

"The facilities we are constructing for Platform_ will provide high-quality apartments, incorporating the full range of lifestyle and amenity facilities today's urban professional renters expect."

Matt Willcock, development director at Platform_, said "We're looking forward to launching Platform_ Glasgow. The building will not only help redevelop the local area, but will provide much-needed housing to cope with high demand. BTR is a new, upward trend that offers high-quality rented accommodation at competitive prices for a wide-ranging demographic."

Privately owned Graham turned over £853.3 million in 2020, operates from 23 regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland, and has more than 2,200 staff. It also says it has a “record” order book and a “healthy” £1.8 billion pipeline of opportunity.

