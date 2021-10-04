Contracting firm set up in 2017 with £5k grows to £10 million business

Alpha Projects, which specialises in construction, fit-out and refurbishment projects, was set up in 2017 by Kevin Brown and Paul Cortese after they pulled together £5,000.

The company has experienced a rapid rise in turnover from £2.1m in 2019 to a projected turnover of £7.5m for 2021. It is targeting growth to £10m by year end 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business has welcomed seven apprentice joiners to its growing team which boasts a combination of project managers, quantity surveyors, joiners, specialist builders and labourers. In line with the projected growth, the firm is looking to increase its apprenticeship team from seven to ten over the coming year.

Some of the staff at Alpha Projects, which specialises in construction, fit-out and refurbishment projects.

Co-founder and commercial director Cortese said: “When Kevin and I started Alpha Projects in 2017, we had a clear vision for the business and were confident in what we could achieve.

“Despite having set ambitious targets for years one to three, our rapid growth has exceeded early expectations.

“In the immediate future, we look forward to consolidating and enhancing our position as a leading construction services provider in the north east of Scotland, whilst simultaneously providing apprenticeship and employment opportunities throughout the region.”

He added: “Our thanks extend sincerely to our loyal and talented team, and industry partners who have helped us on our journey.”

The firm has been working across a range of commercial, residential and local authority projects, from school and university refurbishments to private developments.

A message from the Editor: