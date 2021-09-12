Contract sealed to provide security staff for hundreds of Tesco stores including Scotland

Amberstone Security has secured a contract with Tesco, encompassing more than 300 stores across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England.

The firm will provide a range of security services to “help keep customers and staff safe while they shop and work”. It involves the provision of more than 700 security officers.

The contract was awarded following a “rigorous” ten-month tender process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim McFedries, group operations director at Amberstone Security, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tesco to supply security for their stores across the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Our immediate priority was to implement a comprehensive risk analysis for each store in order to keep safe our Tesco colleagues, the premises, assets, and the people who shop there.

“It’s a huge contract, and we are thrilled to welcome our new employees to the Amberstone family.”

A recent study indicated that the global manned guarding market is expected to be worth £160 billion by 2024.

A message from the Editor: