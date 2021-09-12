Contract sealed to provide security staff for hundreds of Tesco stores including Scotland

The firm will provide a range of security services to “help keep customers and staff safe while they shop and work”. It involves the provision of more than 700 security officers.
The contract was awarded following a “rigorous” ten-month tender process.
Jim McFedries, group operations director at Amberstone Security, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tesco to supply security for their stores across the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
“Our immediate priority was to implement a comprehensive risk analysis for each store in order to keep safe our Tesco colleagues, the premises, assets, and the people who shop there.
“It’s a huge contract, and we are thrilled to welcome our new employees to the Amberstone family.”
A recent study indicated that the global manned guarding market is expected to be worth £160 billion by 2024.