Continued demand and strong prices seen at Thainstone Online Collective Sale

Top selling lot at the Sale was the JCB Excavator

The online auction saw over 1,700 entries with market strong prices attained all round and steady demand for good quality second hand equipment.

A 2011 JCB 4CX Backhoe Excavator reached the top price of £34,000 in the tractors, telehandler and plant category, as well as 2013 CLAAS Arion 620C 4WD Tractor c/w front linkage also in this category.

In the small plant & groundcare section a Haulotte HA21P access hoist achieved £5,000 and in the 4x4’s and light commercials category a 2017 Mitsubishi Shogun SWB SG2Di-D Auto Commercial sold for £17,500.

Within the Mobile Stone Crusher reached £9,800 in the farm machinery & implements section and an Ifor Williams twin axle horsebox sold for £4,400 in the trailers, containers & caravan section.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “The online collective auction continues to work well with the majority of customers preferring to bid online, over 580 bidders from across the UK participated.

"The auction saw sale success rate of 82 per cent, demonstrating a clear demand for items including commercial vehicles, plant machinery and agricultural implements and equipment.

“We aim to help all businesses of any industry to move on underutilised equipment and maximum the true value of surplus assets.

"With a transparent fair auction system and our highly professional team of auctioneers we ensure the best price is achieved on the day. Our team are available to discuss entries by contacting 01467 623770.”

The next Thainstone Online Collective Sale takes place on Wednesday, September 14 and entries will be accepted from Monday, September 12.

Thainstone Specialist Auctions is a division of ANM Group which is based at the Thainstone Centre near Inverurie and is widely acclaimed as one of the most modern and innovative auction centres in Europe.