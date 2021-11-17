Contact centre firm to create up to 300 jobs with Motherwell HQ expansion

The new facility sits adjacent to the company’s existing site in the North Lanarkshire town, creating its 'Motherwell Campus'. Picture: Chris Watt Photography

The firm, which currently employs more than 3,000 workers across its network spanning the UK, Romania, Turkey and South Africa, has increased the capacity at the HQ base with an additional 300-seat, 18,000-square foot office space.

The new facility sits adjacent to the company’s existing site in the North Lanarkshire town, creating its “Motherwell Campus”.

News of the latest expansion follows a strong year for Ascensos, during which the firm opened a string of operations, including an expansion into South Africa with the opening of its Cape Town office, and the opening of a “local hub” in Stranraer, as part of a £3 million investment.

Chief executive and co-founder John Devlin said: “Motherwell is where we first started Ascensos back in 2013 and since then we’ve expanded considerably and opened a range of offices around the world. Throughout this continued growth, our headquarters have always remained in Motherwell, so it feels really special to be in a position to grow our premises further with this additional space.

“The new site will create around 300 jobs and we’re delighted to boost the local economy in this way, particularly as so many are still feeling the negative economic impact of the pandemic.