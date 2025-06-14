Why is my water bill so expensive?

Eye-watering bills for the coming year have Martyn James​ looking at ways to cut your water costs

I may be a consumer rights campaigner, but even I took a sharp intake of breath when I saw my water bill for 2025/26 – and I was already aware that my payments were going up by £26 a month, a 31 per cent increase.

My postbag is full of correspondence from readers who are worried about being able to afford this most essential of bills. While you can’t ditch your water company without moving out of the area, there are a few ways you can reduce costs if you are struggling. Here’s my guide.

Don't let money flow down the drain, take more control of your water bill (Picture: Adobe)

Why are water bills going up?

Bills in Scotland are up just under 10 per cent, though according to Scottish Water, over half of all households receive some degree of financial help with their bills already. In England and Wales, water bills have gone up on average £123 a year. That’s an increase of 26 per cent. In Northern Ireland, domestic customers do not pay water rates.

Water bills are going up because of years of underinvestment by the industry, including the failure to build new reservoirs since privatisation, aging sewage infrastructure and a changing climate.

However, there are currently a number of schemes underway to improve water and sewage infrastructure. Scottish Water has an “in your area” map on the website. Keep an eye on what’s going on. Here are some options to cut your bills.

Smart water meters

Having a smart water meter installed could save you some money, but don’t rush to get one unless you’re sure you’ll save cash. Unlike in England and Wales, there’s a charge to have a smart water meter fitted in Scotland. So I’d encourage you to run a few checks before you go ahead and request one be installed. You can get started on the “saving water” page of the water company’s website.

Cut your water consumption

Cutting back on your water use will save you money, but it’s not that easy. The Energy Saving Trust has some great tips for cutting your water use on their website.

For example, washing machines and dishwashers use a lot of water, so why not try the “eco” mode to cut costs?

Financial difficulties

If you qualify for certain benefits or have a low income you can get potentially discounts on your water bill – even if you have a smart meter.

Speak to the water company and give them some details about the money you have coming in and your financial commitments. The company must come up with realistic payment plans to reflect your circumstances.

There are also a range of useful schemes available to help you reduce or pay your bills. Have a look online – you may qualify for a grant from a charitable organisation.

Take some time to find out more about all the reductions you might be entitled to. For example, if your home is connected to the public water supply (and you don't have a water meter), you'll pay for your water with your council tax.

This means you could get Council Tax Reduction (CTR) of up to 35 per cent on the water and sewerage charges on your council tax bill, if you already pay reduced council tax.

Compensation for poor service

You are entitled to compensation if your water supply is interrupted – and the government wants to increase the amounts you receive too. Currently, water companies must ensure that water pressure is appropriate, appointments to fix problems are kept and supply interruptions are dealt with. Don’t assume you’ll get that compensation automatically, though!

Scottish Water has a consumer charter that lists the compensation payable under a range of circumstances.

Complaints

If you’ve made a complaint to your water company but you aren’t happy with the response, you can contact the free and independent Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) about your complaint.