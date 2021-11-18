Why is Lloyds Bank app not working? Why Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland apps are down and saying 'N/A'

Three leading UK banks are experiencing online outages this morning, locking thousands of customers out of digital accounts and apps.

Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland, all went down between 6.30 and 7am, leaving thousands of customers locked out of their accounts.

When combined, the three banks are responsible for the finances of a collective 18 million customers across the UK.

All three of the banks are owned by Lloyds Banking Group.

Here is all you need to know about the online banking problems at Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland today – and why the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apps aren’t working.

Why does my online banking say ‘n/a’?

Each bank experienced issues for hundreds of their users, seemingly across the whole of the UK.

More than 800 people reported issues with Bank of Scotland on Downdetector today, with the majority of problems found in Glasgow.

A further 1,344 people reported not being able to access Halifax’s services, while almost 2,500 people said they couldn’t get into their Lloyds accounts – or that the Lloyds Bank app was displaying error messages and ‘N/A’ for their bank account balance.

46% of Lloyds reports identified issues with the mobile banking app, with a focus on mobile log ins, but a further 44% said they had issues with Lloyds online banking too.

The message ‘not available’ or simply ‘n/a’ has been popping up for most users when trying to log on or check their balances.

For others, some accounts were shown to temporarily have no money in both savings and current accounts.

Many customers feared that this meant their funds had disappeared, but the banks were all quick to reassure users that this was not the case.

What’s causing the online banking problems at Bank of Scotland, Lloyds, and Halifax?

It’s not yet clear what caused the outage, but banks are reportedly working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The problems were experienced the most with mobile banking apps.

Social media accounts for all three banks were responding to hundreds of complaints from users across platforms, with Lloyds and Halifax Twitter accounts replying to complaints with: “We know some of you are having issues with Internet Banking.

"We're sorry for this.

"We're working to have it back to normal soon.”

Likewise, the Lloyds Bank website displayed the following service status on Thursday morning: “We know some customers are having issues with Internet and/or Mobile Banking. We're sorry for this. We're working to get it back to normal soon.”

