Why firms have to pay you when they get it wrong​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ - Martyn James

Here’s how to make sure you receive compensation due you when suppliers don’t deliver

We often associate compensation with having to battle with businesses after they make mistakes or treat us badly. But did you know that many of the businesses that bill you monthly are supposed to pay you compensation when things go wrong?

I say “supposed to pay” because some are, ahem, a bit lax about coughing up. Others come up with a wide range of creative reasons for not paying out in full or in part. But if you know just a little bit about the rules covering when you are supposed to be compensated, you can let them know you are aware of what you are entitled to. Here’s my guide.

Water compensation

You can seek compensation from an energy network if there’s a power cut (Picture: Adobe)

You are entitled to compensation automatically if your water supply is interrupted. Scottish Water has a consumer charter that lists the compensation payable under a range of different circumstances. You can check out a table covering all of the payments that you’re entitled to on Ofwat’s website.

Energy compensation

While compensation for billing errors should be automatic, sadly, we are a long way off that for now. However, there are two types of compensation that might apply due to problems with your energy supplier.

Firstly, if you have a problem with your meter, a range of compensation payments are available, depending on how long you wait for a repair, missed appointments and even the failure to make payments. Type “Ofgem, compensation for energy supply issues” into a search engine to get the full list.

In addition, if you are thinking about switching energy suppliers and problems occur, you could also benefit financially. Compensation is available for delays completing the switch to a new provider, errors, not transferring credit balances and not issuing a final bill on time. Pop “energy switching compensation” into the internet to find out more.

Energy power cuts

Not many people know this, but you can also seek compensation from an energy network if there’s a power cut. Energy networks are the organisations that provide the underlying infrastructure that supplies energy via your supplier to your home.

You can track down the right company by searching for “who’s my network operator?”, which takes you to the Energy Networks Association (ENA) that has a postcode search option. You’ll need to put your claim in within three months of the incident, or within a month if the power cut was planned but you weren’t given notice. Compensation depends on what caused the outage, from storms to technical problems.

Broadband and landline compensation

There’s also a compensation scheme for problems with your broadband or landline services. While this isn’t a definitive law or regulation, all the main telecommunications firms are signed up.

Automatic compensation should be paid out if repairs to your service are delayed, appointments are missed and if there are delays setting up your new service. Compensation for ongoing issues is by the day – something that suppliers sometimes try to get around by marking complaints as “resolved” when they aren’t. So make sure you look up the rules online if you think you’ve been shortchanged.

Find out all about the different types of compensation for broadband and landline problems by typing “Ofcom, automatic compensation” into Google.

What if I don’t get paid?

Just because rules about compensation are in place in all these sectors, doesn’t mean businesses always follow them. So make a formal complaint to the business if you don’t get paid. If that doesn’t work there is also a free ombudsman or dispute resolution service for water, energy and telecommunications services. If in doubt, check ‘em out!