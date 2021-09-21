Which gas companies are in trouble due to UK gas shortage? The energy suppliers at risk of going bust due to gas 'crisis' - and is Bulb one of them? (Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The UK Government said on Monday that it had been holding roundtable discussions with senior representatives of larger energy suppliers as gas prices continue to rise to new highs.

Wholesale gas prices have climbed by 250% since the start of 2021 and saw a 70% spike in August alone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that he would be meeting with smaller suppliers, disproportionately affected by rising costs, as well as the UK’s “big six” energy suppliers – British Gas, EDF Energy, EON, Npower, Scottish Power and SSE.

The energy price cap is set to remain in place but rise by roughly £139 a year to £1,277 for a typical gas and electricity customer from 1 October.

The increase comes as the UK Government’s Universal Credit £20 uplift will end in October.

But which energy suppliers are expected to fold under the weight of increased wholesale gas prices?

A general view of the People's Energy offices at Shawfair Park on September 20, 2021 in Dalkeith, Scotland. The failed company supplied gas and electricity to around 350,000 homes and 1,000 businesses. (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know.

Why are some gas suppliers in trouble?

The increased costs of wholesale gas in the UK have imposed tough trading conditions for many energy suppliers and gas companies who now find themselves paying higher costs for gas than they are receiving from customers.

Currently, customers of smaller energy suppliers will be paying less for their gas than their suppliers are, leaving little room to meet the costs of trading and profit.

As a result, five companies have already been forced to close their doors due to rising gas costs.

Which energy companies have already gone bust?

The companies which have already gone into administration due to the climbing costs of wholesale gas prices are:

- Utility Point (14 September)

- People’s Energy (14 September)

- PFP Energy (7 September)

- MoneyPlus Energy (7 September)

- HUB Energy (9 August)

The fall of Midlothian gas company, People’s Energy, has seen the firm’s almost 500 jobs in the region put at risk.

What gas suppliers are at risk?

Green energy supplier Bulb Energy is among the British companies struggling to contend with the costs of supplying gas to customers at its current rate.

The company recently saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson open its London headquarters in July, but is now reportedly seeking a bailout due to the rising costs of gas.

The firm has 1.7m UK customers which were impacted by previous price hikes in 2020, as energy companies struggled to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and growing demand for household energy.

2020 saw Bulb, a company already known for its sizeable losses, saw £63 million in losses in the year up to 31 March 2020.

The Financial Times reported that Bulb was in the process of seeking new funding, with a Bulb spokesperson commenting: “From time to time we explore various opportunities to fund our business plans and further our mission to lower bills and lower CO2.

“Like everyone in the industry, we’re monitoring wholesale prices and their impact on our business.”

Likewise, Octopus Energy is also among the smaller UK energy companies which have become the subject of concern following rising gas costs.

The relatively young energy company, established in 2015, has almost two and a half million UK customers.

But Octopus founder Greg Jackson told Sky News on Monday that customers need not fear for disruption of supply nor an end to Octopus operations.

Mr Jackson said “obviously there will be no disruption to supply, and customers can sit tight on that” and stressed the need to "be calm and work our way through” the issues currently plaguing the gas market.

The founder also took to Twitter on Monday to say that talk of a UK gas ‘crisis’ risks giving greater power to the Big Six.

"Make no mistake - there are real issues in energy caused by global gas and shortfalls in UK nukes - but the idea of "crisis" is being pumped up by the former Big 6 in order to try to bounce govt and regulators into restoring the cosy oligopoly they used to enjoy,” Mr Jackson wrote on Twitter.

“Undoubtedly, there are idiot companies out there who offered bonkers low prices when market was low, and seek bailout now it's high,” he continued.

"They don't deserve a place in a critical market.

"And the [Big Six] habitually overcharged for their bloated operations through opaque prices.”

Kwasi Kwarteng said the UK Government would not bailout "failed companies" and in a joint statement with Ofgem said that “the top priority must be ongoing support for energy customers, especially the elderly and vulnerable”.

What happens if my energy supplier goes bust?

If your energy supplier is one which is forced to close due to the impact of gas prices and shortages in the UK, then you do not need to do anything.

Your supply won’t be disrupted and if you are already switching to a new supplier, the switch will continue as normal.

The UK energy regulator Ofgem will take action to appoint a new company to take over customers of an existing company should it enter administration.

For instance, the decline of People’s Energy has seen Ofgem appoint British Gas to take over the company’s thousands of customers.

Go to Ofgem's website to find out more.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.