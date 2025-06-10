Tesco UK: lucrative supermarket deal gives EV drivers up to £50 in Clubcard loyalty points - how to claim
- Tesco now rewards EV drivers with Clubcard points for charging at its car parks
- Earn 1 point for every £1 spent using Pod Point chargers at participating stores
- Get 2,500 bonus points (worth up to £50) for signing up to Pod Drive home charging
- Offer is exclusive to Tesco Clubcard members – free to join online
- Points from public charging appear within 7 days of your session
The UK’s biggest supermarket is giving electric vehicle (EV) drivers a powerful new reason to plug in – offering up to £50 in reward points through a fresh partnership with charging firm Pod Point.
The biggest boost comes for those who sign up to Pod Drive, the company's home charging subscription.
New customers will get a massive 2,500 Clubcard points, worth £25 in Tesco vouchers – or £50 when spent with Clubcard Reward Partners such as easyJet holidays, Disney+, and English Heritage.
But that's not all. As of last week (June 4), EV drivers can now earn Clubcard points every time they charge their car at participating Tesco stores.
You'll get one point for every £1 spent when using Pod Point’s Vauxhall-branded public chargers located in Tesco car parks across the UK.
To qualify, you’ll need to be a Clubcard member – it’s free to join online, and you’ll instantly unlock exclusive prices in-store and online.
To claim the 2,500-point welcome bonus, you must begin your Pod Drive subscription via Pod’s website and link your Tesco Clubcard account during sign-up. Points will be credited once your home charger is installed.
“Our customers have long been able to collect points on fuel from Tesco, but now they can do the same when charging their EVs,” said Tesco’s Sharma Wilson. “It means you can park, plug in, and shop – while racking up points towards your next reward.”
Melanie Lane, CEO of Pod Point, added: “We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Tesco. Making EV charging part of people’s daily routines – whether at home or while shopping – helps accelerate the shift to electric.”
