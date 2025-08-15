August 2025 brings big changes to shops and cafés across Scotland 🏴

August 2025 is set to mark another challenging month for Scotland’s high streets, with a wave of closures affecting both national chains and beloved local favourites.

From Poundland branches in Port Glasgow, Broxburn, and Perth to Monki in Glasgow, well-known names are vanishing from the retail landscape.

Independent stores are also feeling the pinch, with Attic Clothing in Aberdeen and Inverurie, and Riverhill Coffee Bar in Glasgow, set to close their doors.

Even popular eateries like Assagginiwill no longer welcome diners. These departures highlight ongoing pressures on Scotland’s retail and hospitality sectors, reshaping familiar streets across the country.

The prominent Italian restaurant will close in Glasgow city centre with plans to concentrate on its West End location.

Glasgow (August 16)

Attic Clothing

Attic Clothing, a well-known independent fashion retailer in Aberdeen, has announced its permanent closure after 24 years of business.

The owners cited a combination of factors leading to the decision, including the ongoing disruption to Union Street due to roadworks and the implementation of bus gates and Low Emission Zones (LEZ), impacting footfall and business viability.

Aberdeen, Union Street (August TBC)

Inverurie (August TBC)

Monki

Monki in Glasgow is closing down in August. The closure is part of a larger plan by H&M Group to integrate Monki stores into their Weekday brand, with some Monki stores being converted into multi-brand Weekday destinations and others closing.

Glasgow, Buchanan Galleries (August TBC)

The Original Factory Shop

Shoppers have already spotted "closing down" sales at some Original Factory Shop locations, where stock is being sold off at heavily discounted prices.

The Original Factory Shop in Blairgowrie has announced its closure. The branch, located on the High Street, is set to close after 15 years of trading.

The closure is part of a wider restructuring for the company, with several other stores already closing or being put up for sale.

Blairgowrie (August TBC)

Poundland

The following Poundland stores are scheduled to close in August 2025 as part of a restructuring plan by the new owners, Gordon Brothers

Port Glasgow (August 10)

Broxburn (August 17)

Perth (August 17)

Riverhill Coffee Bar

Just check out those ratios on the Caramel Shortbread at Riverhill Coffee Bar | Contributed

Taking to social media, Riverhill Coffee Bar said: “After 12 amazing years, I’ll be retiring, and sadly, our coffee bar will be closing in just two weeks. This wasn’t an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart.”

Glasgow (August TBC)