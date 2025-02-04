Millions of pensioners will see extra cash in their pockets this April 💷

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The State Pension will rise by 4.1% in April 2025, outpacing inflation and other benefit increases

The triple lock policy ensures pensioners receive the highest possible uplift

Millions of pensioners set for a financial boost as the new tax year begins

Millions of people receiving the State Pension will soon see an increase in their payments.

The annual adjustment coming in April 2025 coincides with the start of the new financial year, a time when many government policies and budget measures take effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most social security benefits - which encompass a range of payments provided by the Government to support individuals and families in financial need - will increase by 1.7% from the previous year’s rates.

That rate increase is dictated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate recorded in the previous September. But pensioners get it easier still, with rates increasing by 4.1% thanks to the so-called “triple lock”.

The triple lock guarantees the state pension increases each year by the highest of three measures, either inflation (as measured by the CPI in the previous September), average earnings growth, or 2.5%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what does the rate rise mean if you are receiving State Pension payments, and how much more money can you expect to see paid into your bank account come April? Here is everything you need to know.

How much will the State Pension go up by?

The State Pension is a regular payment from the Government that most people receive when they reach State Pension age (currently 66). It is based on your National Insurance contributions.

The increase applies across the whole of the UK, including Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The State Pension is a UK-wide benefit administered by the UK government, so the 4.1% rise in April 2025 will apply to pensioners in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.