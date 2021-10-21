State Pension Increase 2022: How do I apply and how much will it increase?

The new full state pension applies to men born on or after April 6th 1951 and women born on or after April 6th 1953.

If you have made National Insurance contributions (NICs) for at least ten years, you are entitled to a full state pension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many retired people in the UK, the state pension is their main source of income.

The full state pension amount increases each year in April to compensate for inflation. Photo: Gustavo Fring / Pexels / Canva Pro.

With inflation on the rise and energy and food prices expected to increase over the winter, many fear an upcoming financial strain.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has confirmed that state pensions will increase in 2022 to compensate for inflation.

Here’s how much the state pension will increase and how you apply.

How much is the state pension amount for 2021?

The state pension amount for the tax year 2021/22 is £179.60 per week.

This is the full state pension amount based on having at least 35 ‘qualifying years’ of NICs.

This comes out to £9,339.20 per year.

How much is the state pension increase in 2022?

State pensions are protected by the ‘double lock’, which means that each April, the amount will increase according to either September’s rate of inflation or a minimum guarantee of 2.5%, whichever one is higher.

In April 2022, the ONS has confirmed that the state pension amount will increase by 3.1% for the tax year 2022/23.

This will represent a boost of up to £288.60 for the year, reaching a total of up to £9,627.80.

The full state pension amount from April 2022 will be £185.15 a week, up from £179.60.

For people who reached state pension age before April 2016 and therefore receive the basic pension, weekly payments will increase from £137.60 to £141.85.

This equates to a £221 increase per year, with the total income rising to up to £7376.20.

How do I apply for my state pension?

If you’re eligible for the state pension by paying NICs for at least ten years, then you will need to claim your state pension.

You can check your state pension age by using this tool from the UK government.

You should automatically get a letter from the government four months before you reach pension age which tells you what to do.

If by three months before, you haven’t heard anything, the best thing to do is to call the state pension claim line on 0800 731 7898.

It’s also possible to defer your state pension if you don’t want to claim it right away.

If you defer, your new state pension will increase by 1% for every nine weeks that you defer, equating to 5.8% a year.

There is no limit on how long you can defer for.

What age do women get state pension?

Women born on or after April 6th 1953 are eligible for their state pension.

That puts the state pension age at 68 years old for women.

The lower pension age is due to the fact that women are typically paid less than men, earning roughly 16% less than men on average according to the ONS.