SNP demand UK Government 'get a grip' as energy bills set to skyrocket even more

Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have said the UK Government urgently needs to intervene after the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500 per cent in less than a year.

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.

And the SNP have weighed in on the growing cost-of-living crisis, with figures showing from April of next year, the UK price cap – set at a record £1,277 by Ofgem – is due to rise significantly.

An elderly man holds cash in his hands as he warms himself in front of a fire. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

SNP shadow energy spokesperson Alan Brown said: “This cost-of-living crisis falls directly at the door of No. 10, therefore it is their responsibility to get a grip of this crisis.

“It is vital that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak follow the example set by numerous governments’ across Europe by reducing taxes on bills. By doing so, the Tories would be putting money back into customers pockets at a time when bills elsewhere continue to soar.

“And let’s not forget that while people across Scotland face enormous rises in their energy bills, the Treasury will be raking in substantial tax receipts from the inflated price of gas.”

Trade body ‘Energy UK’ has also called on the UK Government to intervene in order to prevent dozens of energy companies from going out of business.

Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of Good Energy – a small renewable energy firm, said the UK was facing a “national crisis” after recent rising prices created “an extremely difficult operating environment for every business in the industry”.

EDF Energy has also warned the Government must act immediately to support customers.

More than two dozen energy suppliers have gone bust since the start of September, putting thousands of people out of work and leaving millions of homes in limbo as they wait for a new supplier.

Suppliers said the cost will be passed on to households up and down the country, putting further pressure on already rising bills.