Through consultation with the public, the Scottish Government will decide on whether or not to change the law to prevent large shops from opening for business on January 1 - as is already the case on Christmas Day.

The Government said the results would help ministers decide whether they should make an order under the Christmas and New Year's Day Trading (Scotland) Act 2007 to prevent stores with 280 metres or more of floor space from opening on January 1.

Tom Arthur, public finance minister said: "As we look at recovery and building a sustainable economy we need to consider what will support businesses and their staff in the future.

"Following a petition to the Scottish Parliament's Public Petitions Committee calling for trading to be banned on New Year's Day, the Scottish Government has been engaging with business groups, trades unions and others to understand what impact this would have on business and staff.

"This consultation will help us to determine whether the current law should change and restrict large retailers from trading on New Year's Day, as they currently do on Christmas Day. "

The consultation comes after a petition was submitted to Holyrood which called for bigger shops to be denied trading on New Year's Day.

Retail businesses and their staff are being encouraged to have their say during the consultation, which runs until August 24.

Mr Arthur added: "The Scottish Government encourages everybody with an interest to complete this consultation to ensure their views are considered."

