Record Store Day has become a major event for vinyl lovers since the inaugural event in the US in 2007 sold barely more than 10 different limited edition pressings by artists including Death Cab for Cutie, R.E.M. and Stephen Malkmus.

Now over 200 independent record stores across the UK take part each year, selling thousands of copies of exclusive vinyl, from new releases to old classics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

When is Record Store Day 2022?

This year Record Store Day is returning to a single day – after a two day event last year due to social distancing laws making it diffiult to safely sell large numbers of records.

It will be happening on Saturday, April 23, with the majority of releases available from participating store.

The one fly in the ointment is that a global delay in vinyl manufacturing means that some discs will not arrive on tike and will instead be available on June 18.

Long queues often form hours before specialist vinyl dealers - like Monorail Music in Glasgow - open on Record Store Day.

Check the RSD2022 site for the latest information.

What records are available?

There will be more than 400 limited edition pressings released on Record Store Day, including new vinyl from David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift, James Blake, Lou Reed, Def Leppard, Elton John, The Cranberries, Alice in Chains, Belinda Carlisle, Madness, Noel Gallagher, Beth Orton, Blondie, Mariah Carey, Rick Astley, The Streets and Pixies.

Artist with Scottish connections releasing exclusive vinyl include The Proclaimers, Altered Images, Frightened Rabbit, The Associates, Deacon Blue, Campera Obscura, Kenny Lynch, Ultravox and Roddy Woomble.

It should be noted that not all record shops will stock all titles, so a couple of shop visits may be required if there’s a less popular title you are keen to get your hands on.

Can I buy records online?

Record Store Day shops are prohibited from reserving records for particular customers or offering records online on the day itself or for a week afterwards.

In short: to stand the best chance of getting any particular item you’ll need to physically attend the shop and probably queue (lines of people start appearing outside some shops the day before the event).

This year shops will be able to offer any unsold stock from 8pm on Friday, April 29.

What shops are taking part?

The full list of Record Store Day shops can be found here.

Glasgow shops include Love Music, Monorail Music, Mostly Vinyl Micky, Blitzkriegshop, [email protected] Audio, Strip Joint Records, Mixed Up Records, and Some Great Reward.

In Edinburgh participating stores include VoxBox Music, Assai Records, Ilium, Avalanche Records, Thorne Records, and Underground Solu'shn.

Other Scottish shops include Low Port Music in Linlithgow, Europa Music in Stirling, Concorde Music in Perth, Le Freak Records in Dundee, Assai Records in Dundee, Thirteen Records in Dundee, Red Robin Records in Aberdeen, Chameleon in Aberdeen, and Mo Fidelity in Montrose.

How does the day work?

Queues will start to form outside most shops well before they open, so if there’s something you can’t stand to miss out on, the earlier you can get to the shop the better.

The majority of stores ask you to write out your wishlist while in the queue – so don’t forget a pen and paper – collecting it before you enter the shop and packing up your order so it is waiting for you at the counter.

This speeds up the process, while later in the day shoppers can flick through titles on the shop floor.

What else will be happening on the day?

Now that Covid restrictions seem to be a thing of the past the traditional live music is returning to Record Store Day.

Check your local shop's website to see what they have planned, but this year’s highlights in Glasgow include Ocean Colour Scene’s Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison at Strip Joint Records, and DJ sets from the likes of Camera Obscura and Lost Map Records on the other side of the city at Monorail Music.

In Edinburgh Kathryn Joseph will be playing at VoxBox Music, while the boys from Ocean Colour Scene will also be making an appearance at Assai Records.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.