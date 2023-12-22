Property Scotland: Cash buyers account for about a third of home sales in 2023, Zoopla says

​Cash buyers have accounted for around a third of home sales this year, according to a property website.

Those using cash to buy a property are on track to account for around 32 per cent of sales in 2023, compared with a fifth (20 per cent) on average between 2017 and 2022, Zoopla said.

Cash buyers are thought to be accounting for a larger proportion of sales for several reasons, including people in this group often being older, wealthier buyers who are less reliant on a mortgage. Cash buyers also tend to purchase cheaper properties, Zoopla said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average home purchase with a mortgage is around £304,000, while the average cash purchase is just under £275,000.

Cash buyers have accounted for around a third of home sales in 2023, according to a property website. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Mortgage rates jumped as the Bank of England base rate underwent a string of increases, but towards the end of 2023 there have been signs of fixed rates easing as inflation slows.

The Bank of England uses rate rises as a tool to quell inflation. The easing of rates could inject some fresh confidence into the housing market.

In signs of a pre-Christmas pick-up, Zoopla also said that in the four weeks to December 17, the volume of new sales being agreed has been 17 per cent higher than the same period in 2022.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: "The housing market has been more resilient than many expected over 2023, but it hasn't been a surprise to us. Mortgage regulations introduced in 2015 have stopped an over-valuation of housing, which is why the decline in house prices has been modest over the year.

"House price falls have been concentrated in the South and Midlands while prices are still slightly higher over the year in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"UK housing still looks expensive by historic standards, which is why we expect UK house prices to fall a further 2 per cent over 2024 as prices and incomes re-align."

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: "The final weeks of 2022 were marked by the fallout from the mini-budget, when the property market effectively closed three months early for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year, it is stirring into life after a subdued summer and all the indications are that there will be a seasonal bounce next spring provided a general election is not called in the first half of 2024."

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: "December tends to be a quieter time of year in terms of property transactions but buyers have been more motivated this month to continue their search. Built-up demand caused by this year's economic uncertainty is a key reason for this delay in buyer activity and indicates that 2024 will start off with a very active property market."