Property: desireable two-bed flat offers access to city centre

Nestled in a sought-after area, offering serene leafy views and a mere 10-minute walk to the West End, this second-floor, two-bedroom flat benefits from modern upgrades with period charm. It is within effortless access to an array of conveniences, restaurants, bars and great transport links – ideal for those wanting a chic home close to the buzz of the city.