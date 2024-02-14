Property: desireable two-bed flat offers access to city centre
The flat’s entrance hall welcomes with tasteful decor and ample storage, leading to its living and dining area, which exudes character with its panel-effect walls, ornate cornices, and a striking black fireplace.
The contemporary, renovated kitchen seamlessly integrates style and functionality. Boasting white Shaker-style cabinets with timber shelving adding warmth and character. The herringbone tilework adds a touch of elegance, while brass finishings provide a hint of sophistication.
Two spacious double bedrooms, adorned with plush carpeting and built-in storage, offer tranquillity at the rear of the flat overlooking the south-facing communal garden.
The pristine shower room, with underfloor heating and chic fixtures, is stylishly framed by metro tiling, patterned flooring and deeply toned decor.
244 2F1 Dalry Road, Edinburgh, EH11 2JG. Offers over £240,000. Marketed by Clancys via ESPC