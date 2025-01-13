As many struggle with rising energy costs, one firm is offering grants to help pensioners 💡

Octopus Energy has extended its £30 million Octopus Assist fund

Grants of £50, £100, and £200 are available for customers no longer eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment

The WFP has been restricted, leaving around 10 million pensioners without support

Octopus Energy is also offering free electric blankets to vulnerable customers

Customers can apply for assistance online, by phone, or by post

One energy supplier has stepped up to provide essential financial support this winter, as millions of households face the challenges posed by the reduced availability of the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP).

The Winter Fuel Payment has long been a critical lifeline for millions of pension-age households struggling with energy costs during the colder months.

Previously a universal annual payment of £200 to £300 for all UK households with at least one pension-age member, from this winter (2024/25) the WFP is restricted to households receiving Pension Credit or similar benefits.

This shift means approximately 10 million pensioners will no longer be eligible, leaving many households just above the eligibility threshold grappling with rising costs without support.

In response, Octopus Energy has extended its £30 million Octopus Assist fund, offering grants of £50, £100, and £200 to customers who no longer qualify for the WFP but still require help with energy bills.

What is Octopus Energy offering?

Octopus Energy has pledged to continue its assistance fund, offering financial grants to pensioners who have lost WFP eligibility but still need help managing their energy bills.

It has has expanded its £30 million Octopus Assist fund to provide grants of £50, £100, and £200 for those customers. The supplier is also providing free electric blankets to vulnerable customers as part of its broader support measures.

How can I apply?

Customers seeking assistance can apply for the Octopus Assist fund online, by phone, or by post.

Applicants will need to provide details about their health, vulnerabilities, income, and monthly expenses to ensure support reaches those who need it most.

For further details, including how to apply, visit Octopus Energy’s website.

What about other energy suppliers?

To find out if your energy supplier is offering similar support during the winter months, check the company’s website - most providers list available support schemes and grants.

Customers can also contact their supplier’s customer service team for information on financial assistance programs, grants, or tailored payment plans available this winter.

Other resources, such as Ofgem, Citizens Advice, and MoneySavingExpert, offer guidance on supplier-specific support schemes and additional help for managing energy costs.