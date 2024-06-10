Nope film: Netflix is adding one of the best blockbusters of 2020s this week
- Jordan Peele’s Nope is coming to Netflix UK
- The film hits the streamer on June 14
- Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star in the Sci-Fi/ Horror film
- It’s considered one of the best Sci-Fi films of the decade
Hold off on making any weekend plans just yet because Netflix is about to add one of the best films of the 2020s so far.
Jordan Peele’s Nope will drop on the streamer on Friday (June 14) and it is an absolute must-watch.
Skins alumni Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer are the stars in this Spielbergian tale of mysterious going-ons at a horse farm just outside of Los Angeles. Nope landed in cinemas in the summer of 2022, when the Covid pandemic was no longer at its height but audiences weren’t flocking back to cinemas.
If you missed out on Nope when it was on the silver screen, its arrival on Netflix this week is the perfect chance to rectify that. For fans of spine-tingling, jaw-dropping blockbuster movies it is one that begs to be revisited year-after-year.
When is Nope coming to Netflix?
Jordan Peele’s third film will drop on the UK version of the streamer on Friday, 14 June. New additions to Netflix are available from around 8am GMT on a release date.
Nope’s arrival is just the latest major coup for the streaming service when it comes to underseen blockbuster flicks. Netflix added Godzilla: Minus One, the winner of best VFX at the Oscars earlier this year, in May and it shot to the top of the most watched film charts.
What is Nope about?
The many twist, turns and surprises are part of the pleasure of watching Nope and so we don’t want to spoil any of that by giving too much away here. The description on Netflix's website reads: “Estranged siblings Em and OJ encounter a strange entity lurking in the sky after they inherit the family horse ranch following their dad's sudden death.”
Should you watch Nope?
If you are a fan of the films of Steven Spielberg, in particular Jaws or Close Encounters of the Third Kind, then Nope should fly to the top of your must watch list. But if that doesn’t sell you on the film then just know it is a masterful blend of spectacle, nail-biting tension and inventive set-pieces that will stick with you well after the credits roll.
It has a 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and is certified fresh. The critical consensus on the website reads: “Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal.”
And in the opinion of this reporter, Nope is among the handful of very best blockbuster films released so far in the 2020s - and it will be one that gets looked back on more and more fondly as the years go by. Beef star Steven Yeun also puts in one of the most memorable performances of the decade and it features one of the coolest motorbike scenes in recent memory, but that is as much as I will give away.
Is it suitable for the whole family?
Nope was issued with an age rating of 15 by the BBFC upon its release in cinemas in 2022. It means that the film is not suitable for younger members of the family and it does include a few gruesome scenes.
The BBFC advises that Nope contains strong language, threat, bloody images. If you have Pithecophobia (the fear of apes and monkeys) you might want to fast forward through a flashback sequence at the mid-point of the film. After you have watched Nope this weekend, hop over to Spotify to listen to Jordan Peele’s in depth chat about the film with the incredible Big Picture podcast. You’ll come away loving the film even more.
