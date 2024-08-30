NatWest app problems: Why is the NatWest banking app down? Are there issues with Bank of Scotland?
NatWest has apologised after customers were unable to use the bank’s mobile app to access accounts or make payments.
There have also been issues reported with the Royal Bank of Scotland app on Tuesday morning, with customers unable to access their account or transfer money.
Why is the NatWest banking app down?
The banking group said its NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland mobile apps were both affected by the technical issue.
Customers said on social media the app was showing an error and then logging them out from accessing their accounts.
A message on the NatWest app has read “some kind of error has occurred”, and customers have been told they “cannot establish a connection”.
What is NatWest doing to fix the problem?
NatWest told customers it is working “as quickly as possible” to resolve the issue, which is being investigated by its technology team.
Hundreds of NatWest and RBS users reported the problem on Friday, according to the Down Detector website.
The payment issue comes on the last working day of the month, when some people typically get paid by their employers.
A NatWest spokesman said: “Some customers have experienced difficulty in making payments via the mobile app this morning. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.