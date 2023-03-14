More than 200 employees of Scottish bakery Morton’s Rolls have been made redundant after the business ceased trading earlier this month.

A total of 230 staff have been made redundant, with notices sent out from liquidator FRP Advisory on Monday. The provisional liquidator was appointed last week when the firm ceased trading.

An email sent to employees read: “I regret to advise you that the company is no longer in a position to make payments for services rendered by you under its contract of employment with you. You should therefore regard your service as terminated, as from March 7, 2023. A formal letter has been issued to your home address containing further details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The provisional liquidator is working alongside Skills Development Scotland and the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE). This is the Scottish Government’s initiative dedicated to helping individuals with the advice and support they need when faced with redundancy. Further information is contained with the letter.”

Mortons Rolls ceased trading earlier this month.

According to BBC Scotland, talks between potential investors and the liquidator are at an advanced stage, with further details expected within the next few days. The announcement comes as the business took to social media over the weekend to tease a potential reopening, which followed on from Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney announcing he was in talks with investors about buying Morton’s Rolls.

Morton’s Rolls, headquartered in Great Western Retail Park in Drumchapel, started life as a bakery in Anniesland in the west of the city. The independently-owned firm has more than 260 staff, and started out making traditional morning rolls in 1965 before venturing into cakes, biscuits and potato scones.

The morning roll has been a staple of Scottish breakfasts for years, with many cafes and restaurants across Scotland serving them with traditional fillings such as bacon or square sausage, or as a Scottish twist on brunch dishes.