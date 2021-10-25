Minimum Wage: How much will the National Minimum Wage increase and when will it come into effect?

Ahead of the Budget announcement next week, it was revealed today that the National Minimum Wage will increase next year.

Minimum wage increases come into effect from April 1st, at the beginning of each financial year.

Considering expected energy price increases and inflation causing the cost of various household items to rise, the minimum wage is being increased accordingly.

Ahead of next week's Budget announcement, an increase to the National Minimum Wage is expected. Photo: seb_ra / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Here’s all you need to know about the National Minimum Wage and what to expect in 2022.

What is the current National Minimum Wage?

It is compulsory for employers to pay the National Minimum Wage, but it can vary depending on the age of the employee.

Everyone over school leaving age should earn the minimum wage and those aged 23 and over get paid the National Living Wage.

The current hourly rate for the National Minimum Wage is £4.30 for apprentices, £4.62 for those aged under 18, and £6.56 for those aged between 18 and 20.

This rises to £8.36 for workers aged between 21 and 22, and £8.91 for people aged 23 and over.

Apprentices are entitled to the apprentice rate if they are aged under 19 or if they are older than 19 and in the first year of their apprenticeship.

They should receive the National Minimum Wage if the apprentice is both 19 and over and has completed the first year of their apprenticeship.

What is the minimum wage in Scotland?

The minimum wage is set by the UK government, making it the same across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

So the Scottish minimum wage is set at the same rates as the rest of the UK and will increase at the same time and at the same rate.

When will the minimum wage go up?

The National Minimum Wage was last raised on April 1, 2021 and is not due to increase again this year.

This was also the first year that the National Living Wage was extended to 23 and 24-year-olds – before it was for those aged 25 and over.

Each year on April 1, the National Minimum Wage is adjusted by the UK government.

News came out on October 25th that the National Living Wage is set to rise from £8.91 per hour to £9.50 in the Budget, which will be announced next week.

In addition, the National Minimum Wage for young people aged 21-22 will rise from £8.36 to £9.18 an hour and the Apprentice Rate will rise from £4.30 to £4.81 an hour.

According to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the expected increase "ensures we're making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this Parliament".

However, the increase has come under criticism from the Opposition, with Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson describing it as an "underwhelming offer" that wouldn’t go far enough to compensate for tax rises, universal credit cuts, and higher energy bills.

How much is £9.50 an hour as an annual salary?

For a 40-hour work week, £9.50 an hour would work out to £19,760 as an annual salary.