Two restaurants in Edinburgh have been awarded Michelin Stars for the first time.

Timberyard – a family-run restaurant on Lady Lawson Street - and fine-dining establishment Heron on Henderson Street in Leith were both awarded one star in the 2023 Michelin Guide published on Monday evening.

The additions bring the number of stars held by Scottish restaurants to 12 in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timberyard’s star comes just over a decade after the restaurant first opened, with the Radford family – Ben, Jo, Abi, Andrew, and Lisa – marking first launching the Old Town venue in 2012.

Timberyard in Edinburgh. The Michelin Guide says: The Scandic-influenced menu offers ‘bites’, ‘small’ and ‘large’ sizes, with some home-smoked ingredients and an emphasis on distinct, punchy flavours

The 60-cover restaurant and bar was created on the site of a former warehouse and timber yard, from which it took its name.

Heron, which enjoys views of the Water of Leith, is a newer venue, having first opened in 2021. The Michelin Guide had previously said of the venue: “Cool, modern furnishings sit beneath an ornate period ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows make the most of the view. Confidently prepared dishes follow a less-is-more approach and flavour combinations are appealing.”

The new Michelin Stars for 2023 were announced at the first in-person event for three years.

The 2023 Michelin Guide sees 20 new restaurants awarded one star, which shows that the restaurant is considered “very good in its category”, has a quality menu and prepares cuisine to a consistently high standard.

There were three new two stars and no new three stars.