The Money Saving Expert urges action - the deadline to add thousands to your pension is almost here ⏳

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final chance to top up National Insurance (NI) gaps dating back to 2006 is April 5

Filling gaps could increase your state pension by thousands over retirement

Men born after April 5, 1951, and women born after April 1, 1953, may benefit

Visit gov.uk/check-state-pension to see if you have missing NI years

Submit a call-back request by April 5 to secure the chance to pay later

With just days left to act, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has issued an urgent call to action for anyone looking to boost their state pension entitlement through National Insurance (NI) top-ups.

The deadline to fill NI gaps dating back to 2006 is this Saturday, April 5 – after which only the last six tax years will be eligible for voluntary contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis, known for his sharp financial guidance, has long been advising people to check their NI records, and says: “I've nagged you about this for years, and now this is it. After multiple extensions, this Saturday is the final deadline.”

He describes taking some time to top-up your NI contributions as “the single most lucrative thing” men born after April 5, 1951, and women born after April 1, 1953, can do to maximise their pension.

(Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

Why NI gaps matter – and how to fill them

To qualify for the full new state pension (currently £221.20 per week), you generally need 35 years of qualifying NI contributions. But many people have gaps in their record due to factors such as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking time off work

Earning a low income

Living abroad

Being a carer

Not claiming the right credits while looking after children

If you have missing years, you may be eligible to fill them for free or at a relatively low cost.

For some, topping up just one year of missing contributions can increase their annual state pension by £330 – which could add up to an extra £6,000 over a typical retirement lifespan.

Lewis explains that the cost of filling in missing NI years varies depending on your individual circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people can top up a partially missing year for as little as £20, while a full year of contributions costs around £180 for the self-employed and £800 for employees.

Despite the upfront expense, the long-term financial benefits can be significant, making this one of the best investments for those eligible.

How to check and pay for NI top-ups

If you’re unsure whether you have missing years, checking is simple Visit gov.uk/check-state-pension to see your estimated state pension amount and whether you can increase it by filling any NI gaps.

You can also call the Future Pension Centre (for those under state pension age) or the Pension Service (for those who have already reached it) to confirm whether filling gaps will benefit you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, the online system allows direct payments, but you can also pay via telephone, but if you need assistance or can’t get through, a call-back request form is available at secure.dwp.gov.uk/request-a-call-back-to-pay-voluntary-national-insurance-contributions/contact-form.

How to beat the April 5 deadline

Making use of the call-back request form can help you “beat” the April 5 deadline, and Lewis stresses the importance of filling one out by then.

As long as a request is submitted by Saturday, April 5, payments can still be made after the deadline - even if the call-back happens weeks later.

Lewis says: “If buying years looks worthwhile, fill in the call-back request form now. Even if the call comes later, you’ll still be able to buy the missing years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you need to top up your contributions or simply confirm that you’re on track, a few minutes today could mean thousands of pounds more in retirement.