Mars Bars given new paper packaging as chocolate bar loses plastic wrapper

The recyclable wrapper will be used for a limited time as a pilot

Mars bars have been given a new look as the chocolate bar ditches its traditional plastic wrapper for more environmentally-friendly paper packaging.

Mars Incorporated confirmed it had made the switch to recyclable paper packaging for a limited time, with the bars available in Tesco stores during a pilot to explore different packaging options.

Once the pilot is over, Mars said it will use what it has learned to inform other trials.

Picture: Mars Wrigley/PA Wire

Richard Sutherland-Moore, packaging expert at Mars Wrigley UK's research and development centre in Slough, said: "We are exploring different types of alternative packaging solutions for our confectionery products.

"For Mars bar, the challenge was to find the right paper packaging solution with an adequate level of barrier properties to protect the chocolate whilst guaranteeing the food safety, quality and integrity of the product to prevent food waste."

As part of the company's Sustainable in a Generation Plan, it is investing hundreds of millions of pounds to ensure it meets its goal of reducing use of virgin plastics by a third in the short term, which includes using less plastic, recycled plastic and plastic alternatives.

Adam Grant, general manager at Mars Wrigley UK, said: "With our Mars bar pilot project, we are taking a big step to see how paper-based packaging works in everyday life. From the test, we will derive insights for our sustainable packaging strategy.

"While challenges may impact the pace of progress towards our vision, we at Mars Incorporated are committed to scaling up viable solutions where recycling options exist, and to test, learn, partner and advocate where they don't."

The move also comes after the company achieved carbon neutrality for the first time in its history this year, achieved through carbon credits and carbon emission reductions.