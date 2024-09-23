ChatGPT has some bold predictions for the 2024 John Lewis Christmas advert 🎄

We asked ChatGPT to predict the 2024 John Lewis Christmas advert

The AI created a script following a multi-generational family through different eras of Christmases

The ad features iconic John Lewis store windows from the 1920s to a futuristic Christmas

Jorja Smith was suggested as the singer, performing a cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

The John Lewis Christmas advert is always a poignant moment in the festive season, and many people await the often teary short clip with baited breath every year.

But what might happen in this year’s ad? I asked ChatGPT to predict the content, and to create a script for the final, full two-minute version.

I gave the AI some context, letting it know that the department store has already released its Through the Ages ad, the first in a trilogy of commercials that will culminate with the long-awaited Christmas advert.

I also gave it a brief synopsis of that ad, so that it had some kind of knowledge of how the ad campaign started, and didn’t suggest something so out of this world that it could never really happen.

That may have been a mistake though, as ChatGPT seems to have taken the premise of the first advert and run with it, essentially giving us a “Christmas version” that would be a disappointingly uncreative solution from John Lewis’ ad team were it to come true.

I also asked it who could provide the soundtrack to this year’s Christmas ad - ChatGPT went with Midlands singer-songwrite Jorja Smith singing a cover of Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel.

Smith’s “soulful voice” would be “a perfect match for John Lewis' tradition of choosing poignant, emotional music,” the AI said.

“’Bridge Over Troubled Water’ is a song about comfort and support, making it ideal for the advert's theme of family connection, support across generations and the Christmas spirit of coming together.”

But what other ideas did ChatGPT have for me? Without further ado, here’s the AI-generated script to the John Lewis advert 2024...

Script for the 2024 John Lewis Christmas Advert

Duration: 2 minutes

Opening Scene (1920s)

Location: A bustling street in the 1920s. A John Lewis store window is being decorated for Christmas, full of vintage toys, baubles and festive displays.

Cut to a black-and-white scene where a young couple stands outside the window, admiring it. They hold hands, filled with excitement. The camera slowly pans to their faces, showing smiles and a sense of wonder.

Music: The first soft notes of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ (Jorja Smith's version) begin to play gently in the background.

Scene Transition (1940s)

Location: John Lewis store window during WWII. The street is dimly lit, and there’s snow gently falling. A mother in a 1940s coat and a little boy with a wool cap stop by the window. Inside, the display shows ration-era Christmas items - simple but heartfelt gifts like hand-knitted scarves and wooden toys.

The mother kneels down to show her son the window. They both smile, the boy pressing his face against the glass, eyes wide with excitement.

Music (Verse 1): "When you're weary, feeling small..."

Scene Transition (1960s)

Location: A vibrant John Lewis store window from the swinging 60s, showing a groovy, colourful Christmas. Psychedelic decorations and the latest electronics (like a retro record player) are displayed.

In the reflection of the window, a teenage girl and her grandmother stand side by side. The girl wears bold, patterned clothes, while the grandmother has more traditional attire. They look at each other, share a laugh, and then gaze at the window together.

Music: "...and friends just can't be found, like a bridge over troubled water..."

Scene Transition (1980s)

Location: John Lewis in the 1980s. The window is filled with bright, neon decorations, and the fitness craze is evident with Lycra gear and exercise equipment.

A young father and his daughter, both in festive sweaters, are watching. The father playfully lifts her up on his shoulders, and they both giggle as she points at a shiny toy in the window.

Music (Chorus): "...I will lay me down, like a bridge over troubled water..."

Scene Transition (2000s - 2020s)

Location: The store window reflects the early 2000s and then jumps to the present day. In the 2000s, a group of friends in festive attire stop by after a Christmas party, pointing out gadgets and glittering lights. In the present, a modern John Lewis window shows sleek tech and LED anti-aging face masks, lit beautifully in the glow of Christmas lights.

A young couple, holding their baby, stands in front of the window, overwhelmed with joy. The camera zooms in on the child’s wide, curious eyes as they stare at the lights and toys in the window.

Music (Build-up to the final chorus): "...I will comfort you..."

Scene Transition (Future Christmas)

Location: A futuristic, sparkling John Lewis window. The scene is set in the near future. The store window features innovative, minimalist designs, but still carries the warm glow of Christmas magic.

Now, the family from the opening scene has aged. The little boy from the 1940s is now a grandfather. His daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren stand with him outside the window. They are all bundled up for winter, but the warmth between them is palpable.

The grandfather takes out a vintage toy (the one he saw in the window as a child), and hands it to his grandson. The little boy's eyes light up, and the family exchanges smiles and hugs.

Music (Final Chorus): "...I will ease your mind, like a bridge over troubled water, I will ease your mind..."

Closing Scene

The camera pulls back from the family, showing the John Lewis window decorated in all its Christmas glory. Snow starts to fall gently. The window reflects the different eras we've seen, showing that while times may change, the values of family, connection and giving remain timeless.

Text on screen:

"Christmas through the ages. Bringing us together."

John Lewis & Partners

Music fades as the final note echoes, leaving a soft, lingering sense of warmth.