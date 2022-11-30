An Edinburgh fashion boutique which has stood in the city since 1969, is thanking its customers after deciding to close its doors later this year.

Jane Davidson, on Thistle Street, is to “go out on a high” after proprietor Sarah Murray announced the closure following the decent award of Independent Retailer of the Year. In a letter to loyal customers, Sarah paid tribute to loyal shoppers who have returned to the business again and again since it was started by her mother Jane 53 years ago.

In the letter she said: “I am writing to let you know about my decision to close Jane Davidson. My mum Jane opened the boutique in 1969, and over the decades it has become somewhat of an institution on the Edinburgh fashion scene, showcasing international fashion brands including Jimmy Choo, Roland Mouret and more recently, The Vampire’s Wife, Dries Van Noten, and Isabel Marant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Davidson will close in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boutique has been a constant presence in my life and I have absolutely loved my time running the business. Our customers have been incredibly loyal and many of them have become dear friends to both me and my mum. That sense of community is the most enjoyable part of what we do and it is the thing I will miss the most when we close our doors for the final time.“As difficult as this decision has been, I am looking forward to spending much more time with friends and family, especially my two daughters. I was always determined that if I did close the shop we would go out on a high and having been awarded Independent Retailer of the Year at the Scotland Re:Design Fashion Festival and recognised for exceptional customer service by Drapers recently, that is unquestionably the case.